It's A Sin: Watch the cast take on The Pink Palace Pub Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

La! Grab a drink, gather your team mates and join the cast of It’s A Sin for The Pink Palace Pub Quiz

At the risk of sounding dramatic, I would die for all the characters from It's A Sin.

The Channel 4 show, which premiered on HBO Max today (Feb 18), follows the lives of a group of friends in London during the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 80s.

Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander plays the lead, Ritchie, an aspiring actor from the Isle of Wight, who heads to London to soak up all the opportunities and pleasures he can find, and ends up living with his new pals Roscoe (Omari Douglas), Ash (Nathaniel Curtis), Colin (Callum Scott) and Jill (Lydia West) in a flat they name the Pink Palace. Honestly, it's queer living goals.

It's A Sin Pink Palace Pub Quiz - PopBuzz. Picture: PopBuzz

The show takes an unflinching look at the realities of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, pulling into focus the cruelty of the virus and the inhumane treatment by individuals and organisations who judged and feared those with it. At times, it is harrowing to watch.

But, there's also a lot of humour, joy and love to be found too. The relationships and chemistry between the characters feels very real, and it isn't a reach to suggest that's because the gay roles were predominantly played by gay actors. As Olly said in a recent GQ profile: "We understood these characters [with a] kind of shorthand that gay people understand."

That chemistry was plain to see when I spent 30 minutes on Zoom with Olly, Nathaniel, Omari and Callum hosting what we dubbed, the PopBuzz Pink Palace Pub Quiz. Again, I don't wish to sound dramatic, but I think it was the best day of my life.

Hit play on the video to watch that video or head over to our YouTube channel.

And to get up to date information about HIV/AIDS and sexual health, head to the Terrence Higgins Trust website.