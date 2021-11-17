Little Mix confirm Leigh-Anne Pinnock will release original solo music for Boxing Day | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Little Mix talk Between Us, their chart battle with Taylor Swift and more in an exclusive PopBuzz Meets interview.

Little Mix have opened up about Between Us and teased that Leigh-Anne Pinnock has recorded solo music for her new film.

Since PopBuzz recorded The Power of Little Mix podcast with Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, a lot has happened. Jade has been songwriting for icons like Billy Porter, the trailer for Leigh-Anne's acting debut in Boxing Day is out, and Perrie has launched her clothing brand Disora. Not to mention, the girls have released their first greatest hits.

With that in mind, PopBuzz caught up with the girls to chat about everything from their new single 'No' to what's next.

During the interview, Leigh-Anne confirmed that she's recorded an original solo song for Boxing Day. She teased: "I wonder if I'm going to leak something or if I'm not. I actually have recorded something original for it which is exciting. That's all I'm gonna say about that. Jade you haven't actually heard the original, have you?" Jade also began hyping Leigh-Anne up.

Elsewhere, the girls opened up about their single 'No' and getting the confidence to say no to people. Perrie revealed: "I'm trying to think what it was but I know for a fact that we would have been terrified."

Perrie then added: "We would have all been like, 'Jade, you say it!'" Leigh-Anne then explained that they "took the reins" when they changed labels.

As for what Little Mix still want to achieve, Jade teased: "I'd love for us all to feature in a movie. I'd love for us to write and feature on a movie soundtrack. I feel like it's about time the Bond movies had a girl band do the intro song, because it's never been done before." Leigh-Anne then said to Jade: "I want you to write the Little Mix musical."

The girls also reacted to the current chart battle between Between Us and Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version). Jade said: "We always end up going alongside the female pop icons in the industry, last year it was Kylie, this year it's Taylor" and Leigh-Anne added: "Come on!" Fingers crossed the girls get their Number 1.

