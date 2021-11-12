Meet Me @ The Altar spill their secrets in 'The Tower Of Truth' | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Meet Me @ The Altar play giant jenga and reveal all their deepest, darkest secrets

The Tower of Truth is back, baby!

If you're not familiar, The Tower of Truth is the celebrity interviewee slayer. A-Listers buckle under her steely interrogation and surprisingly-sturdy wooden frame.

Some people say that it's just a game of giant Jenga with questions written on the blocks - and they might be right - but never underestimate her power to reveal all that which should be hidden and kept a secret.

The latest challengers to take on the Tower are trailblazing pop-punk band Meet Me @ The Altar.

Turns out, MM@TA are big fans of the Tower of Truth but that didn't stop her grilling Ada, Téa and Edith with hard-hitting questions like 'which member of the band would win the Great British Bake Off?' or 'what is your favourite swear word?' Terrifying stuff.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch Meet Me @ The Altar take on The Tower of Truth and then head over to watch our YouTube channel to see more PopBuzz videos.

In this episode of the 'Coming Out Chats' podcast, Noah, Téa and Ada share how they first came out to their friends and family, what it was like navigating their school years, how the internet helped them find the vocabulary to express how they feel about their identity, and the responsibility they feel as role models to their younger LGBTQ+ fans. Listen below: