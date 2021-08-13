Outer Banks vs Fear Street take on 'The Most Impossible Movie Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Katie Louise Smith

How well do the casts of Outer Banks and Fear Street know some of Netflix's biggest movies?

Sound the alarms! It's time for another Netflix crossover event on Zoom! And this time, we've got the casts of Outer Banks and Fear Street going head to head in another brand new edition of the infamous Most Impossible Quiz.

As two of Netflix's most action-packed and cinematic series, we decided to test the casts on their movie knowledge with... drumroll please!... The Most Impossible Movie Quiz.

There's three rounds; General Netflix Movie Trivia, the Extreme Round (where the questions get even harder) and then a Quote-Off featuring some iconic and well known movie quotes. There's no way you'll be able to score full marks.

Going head to head in the quiz: In the OBX corner, we have Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Rudy Pankow. And in the Fear Street corner, we have Olivia Welch, Kiana Madeira and Emily Rudd.

Who will win? You know the drill... watch the full interview to find out – and play along with the cast to find out your own score.

Outer Banks vs Fear Street take on The Most Impossible Movie Quiz. Picture: PopBuzz

