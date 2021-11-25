Drag Race UK's Krystal Versace reveals iconic RuPaul moment they didn't show us | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Sex on legs has arrived!

Hello, hello, hello and welcome to the Drag Race Yearbook!

Each week the eliminated queens from the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be sitting down with PopBuzz presenter and self-styled "Oprah Winfrey of Drag" Yshee Black to spill the tea on all things Drag Race UK.

And the queens will be nominating their fellow sisters in our juicy yearbook categories. Who is the shadiest queen of the season? Who do they think should win the title of Miss Congeniality? Well, you can find the answers to that and more ONLY on the Drag Race Yearbook. Find all our videos here.

This week we'll be chatting with all of the finalists and today we're joined by Krystal Versace!

In this episode, Krystal talks about the pressure she feels as she waits to find out whether she will be crowned the youngest winner in Drag Race herstory, the iconic RuPaul moment that didn't make it to air, and she nominates her fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories.

Watch the full interview by hitting play on the video at the top of this article.