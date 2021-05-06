Jojo Zaho reveals who's the shadiest queen on Drag Race Down Under | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Jojo Zaho nominates her fellow queens in the Drag Race Yearbook.

The Drag Race Yearbook is back, baby!

Each week we’ll be speaking with the eliminated queen from Drag Race Down Under to get the tea on their time on the show and ask them to nominate their fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories.

First up, we have "trade of the season" Jojo Zaho, who wowed audiences with her faboriginality and hilarious shady comments. In this episode, Jojo reveals what it's really like ending up in the bottom two in the very first episode, why the queens are so savage with each other, and reveals who she would vote the shadiest queens on the season as well as the all important Miss Congeniality.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch and then head over to the PopBuzz YouTube channel for more Drag Race content.