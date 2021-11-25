Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus reveals she wet herself right before runway | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

I'm ready!

Hello, hello, hello and welcome to the Drag Race Yearbook!

Each week the eliminated queens from the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be sitting down with PopBuzz presenter and self-styled "Oprah Winfrey of Drag" Yshee Black to spill the tea on all things Drag Race UK.

And the queens will be nominating their fellow sisters in our juicy yearbook categories. Who is the shadiest queen of the season? Who do they think should win the title of Miss Congeniality? Well, you can find the answers to that and more ONLY on the Drag Race Yearbook. Find all our videos here.

This week we'll be chatting with all of the finalists and today we're joined by Kitty Scott-Claus!

In this episode, Kitty reveals she wet herself before her first runway, and nominates her fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories.

Watch the full interview by hitting play on the video at the top of this article.