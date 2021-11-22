Drag Race UK’s Vanity Milan reveals why she nearly quit the show in week two | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Watch Vanity nominate her fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories

Hello, hello, hello and welcome to the Drag Race Yearbook!

Each week the eliminated queens from the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be sitting down with PopBuzz presenter and self-styled "Oprah Winfrey of Drag" Yshee Black to spill the tea on all things Drag Race UK.

And the queens will be nominating their fellow sisters in our juicy yearbook categories. Who is the shadiest queen of the season? Who do they think should win the title of Miss Congeniality? Well, you can find the answers to that and more ONLY on the Drag Race Yearbook. Find all our videos here.

This week we are joined by the lip sync assassin of season three, Vanity Milan.

In this episode, Vanity reveals what her husband - who designed the majority of her outfits - thought about the judges critiques, what she really thought about the lack of Black drag queens on the show, and she reacts to being named the lip sync assassin of the season. All that and Vanity nominates her fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories.

Watch the full interview by hitting play on the video at the top of this article.

