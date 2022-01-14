Scream Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Scream Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Katie Louise Smith

Can you score full marks in the Scream quiz?

Ghostface is back, baby! Set 25 years after the brutal events of the first film, Scream is returning to our screens for a fifth time, with the original cast members, a whole host of new faces and, of course, a brand new killer.

To celebrate the return of the beloved, iconic slasher franchise, PopBuzz sat down with the cast to play a little game. In the spirit of Ghostface's penchant for horror movie trivia, we challenged the cast to answer some die-hard fan level Scream trivia questions.

Playing the quiz are the Scream OGs Neve Campbell and David Arquette, alongside Scream 4's Marley Shelton and all the brilliant newcomers: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison and Sonia Ammar.

Watch the full video at the top of the page to see how well they do.

The cast of Scream take on an expert level Scream quiz. Picture: PopBuzz

And, if you fancy playing along with the Scream quiz, here's all the questions:

1) What is the first word said on-screen in the original Scream?

2) Which two Friends actors are mentioned by name in Scream 2?

3) Who is the second person to be killed in Scream 3?

4) At the end of Scream 4, Gale asks Jill if she can say one final word before Jill shoots her. What word does Gale say?

5) In order, what are Randy Meeks' rules for surviving a horror movie?

BONUS QUESTION: Who is the first person to refer to the killer as Ghostface?

Find all the answers in the video at the top of the page, or head over to PopBuzz's YouTube channel.

Scream is now showing in cinemas.

READ MORE: Skeet Ulrich thought Matthew Lillard was "ruining" Scream before he realised it was meant to be funny

READ MORE: Neve Campbell responds to Scream theories that Billy and Stu are gay