Trixie and Katya vs. The Most Impossible Trixie and Katya Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

30 July 2021, 14:44

By Katie Louise Smith

How well do Trixie Mattel and Katya remember their own seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race and their iconic UNHhhh intros?

She's the British lady who hates time, a fucking clock destroyer, Trixie, and she's the 99 people in the room who don't believe in you, Katya. And we cannot stress this enough: UNHhhh.

The Drag Race icons are back back BACK again with a brand new season of UNHhhh, airing in the UK every Wednesday at 8pm BST on WOW Presents Plus, so we thought we'd hop on a video call and play a silly little game with them.

To celebrate the return of UNHhhh, we caught up with Trixie and Katya over Zoom and played a special Trixie and Katya edition of our infamous Most Impossible Drag Race Quiz. How well do Trixie and Katya remember their own seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race? Can they remember their iconic UNHhhh intros? CAN YOU?

READ MORE: Drag Race UK season 3 coming to BBC in Autumn 2021

Trixie and Katya are back for season 6 of UNHhhh
Trixie and Katya are back for season 6 of UNHhhh. Picture: WOW Presents Plus

Hit play on the video at the top of the page, play along with the quiz and enjoy the UNHhhh of it all. Then head over to our YouTube channel where you can find interviews and games with Bianca Del Rio, Sasha Velour, The Vivienne, The Frock Destroyers and many many more drag stars.

Catch new episodes of UNHhhh series 6 every Wednesday at 8pm BST exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus. Subscribe via: https://uk.wowpresentsplus.com/

Exclusives

See more Exclusives

Little Mix The Search's Jasper Blue take on the Honest Answers Only interview

Little Mix The Search's Jasper Blue take on the Honest Answers Only interview
Jason says that Mary and Romain's on-screen wedding was their only one (exclusive)

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim denies Mary and Romain’s wedding was fake

TV & Film

Chance Perdomo vs. The Most Impossible Sabrina Quiz

Chance Perdomo takes on The Most Impossible Chilling Adventures of Sabrina quiz | PopBuzz Meets

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Trending on PopBuzz

Outer Banks season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, news and trailer

Outer Banks season 3: Release date, cast, plot and everything we know so far

Outer Banks

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever lyrics: Are they about Brandon "Q" Adams?

Billie Eilish fans think she drags Brandon "Q" Adams in Happier Than Ever lyrics

Billie Eilish

xxx

The 'Masc vs. Femme' versatility trend is going viral on TikTok

Viral

Outer Banks season 2 ending explained: What happened?

Outer Banks season 2 ending explained: How the shock twist sets up season 3

Outer Banks

Finneas O'Connell

Finneas O'Connell: 18 facts about Billie Eilish's brother you probably never knew

Features

Who is Carla Limbrey in Outer Banks?

Who is Limbrey in Outer Banks season 2? Her storyline and history explained

Outer Banks