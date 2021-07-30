Trixie and Katya vs. The Most Impossible Trixie and Katya Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

By Katie Louise Smith

How well do Trixie Mattel and Katya remember their own seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race and their iconic UNHhhh intros?

She's the British lady who hates time, a fucking clock destroyer, Trixie, and she's the 99 people in the room who don't believe in you, Katya. And we cannot stress this enough: UNHhhh.

The Drag Race icons are back back BACK again with a brand new season of UNHhhh, airing in the UK every Wednesday at 8pm BST on WOW Presents Plus, so we thought we'd hop on a video call and play a silly little game with them.

To celebrate the return of UNHhhh, we caught up with Trixie and Katya over Zoom and played a special Trixie and Katya edition of our infamous Most Impossible Drag Race Quiz. How well do Trixie and Katya remember their own seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race? Can they remember their iconic UNHhhh intros? CAN YOU?

Trixie and Katya are back for season 6 of UNHhhh. Picture: WOW Presents Plus

Hit play on the video at the top of the page, play along with the quiz and enjoy the UNHhhh of it all. Then head over to our YouTube channel where you can find interviews and games with Bianca Del Rio, Sasha Velour, The Vivienne, The Frock Destroyers and many many more drag stars.