Waterparks reveal all their secrets in 'The Tower Of Truth' | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Waterparks play giant jenga and reveal all their deepest, darkest secrets

All hail the return of The Tower Of Truth!

If you're not familiar, The Tower of Truth is the celebrity interviewee slayer. She may have been laying dormant during the pandemic but she is back with a vengeance.

A-Listers buckle under her steely interrogation and surprisingly-sturdy wooden frame. Some people say that it's just a game of giant Jenga with questions on it, and they might be right, but never underestimate her power to reveal all that which should be hidden and kept secret.

It's been a long time coming but we finally managed to lure pop punk heroes Waterparks into PopBuzz HQ to face our wooden eye of Sauron.

How will they cope under her scrutiny, with hard-hitting, probing questions such as 'who was your first celebrity crush?' and 'if you were in a heist team, who would be the mastermind?' Well, there's only one way to find out.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch Waterparks take on The Tower and Truth and then head over to watch our YouTube channel to see more PopBuzz videos.