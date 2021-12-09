Coming Out Chats: Cheryl Hole and Jack Guinness in conversation

9 December 2021, 11:55

Cheryl Hole and Jack Guinness
Cheryl Hole and Jack Guinness. Picture: PopBuzz
Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

For our final episode of Coming Out Chats, Cheryl and Jack meet to talk about their coming out journeys

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Where would we be without our queer heroes? That’s what our guests Cheryl Hole and Jack Guinness discuss on this week’s episode of Coming Out Chats.

Named after her hero Cheryl Cole from Girls Aloud, Cheryl has become one of the breakout stars of Drag Race UK. She is currently starring in Dick Whittington at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End and you can also catch Cheryl this Christmas at Proud City too

Jack is a model, writer and a contributing editor at British GQ. Earlier this year, Jack published his first book The Queer Bible, which features a collection of essays written by queer icons such as Elton John and Munroe Bergdorf about the queer trailblazers throughout history who inspired them.

In this episode, Cheryl and Jack reveal which icons inspired them when they were growing up, when they feel the most pride in their identity, and the importance of living authentically as yourself. Listen to all that and more by hitting play below.

Listen and subscribe to Coming Out Chats below:

