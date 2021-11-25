Coming Out Chats: Glyn Fussell and ABSOLUTE in conversation

Glyn Fussell and ABSOLUTE. on the Coming Out Chats podcast. Picture: PopBuzz

By Woodrow Whyte

Glyn and ABSOLUTE. open up about their coming out journeys on the Coming Out Chats podcast

Welcome to Coming Out Chats, the podcast where our guests open up to each other about their coming out journeys. This week we're joined by Glyn Fussell and ABSOLUTE.

Glyn is the co-founder of the drag collective Sink The Pink and The Mighty Hoopla festival in London.

Born out of the East London queer nightlife scene, Sink The Pink is a melting pot of drag artists, club kids and performers who have been wowing audiences for over 10 years.

Continuing his work creating space and opportunities for the LGBTQ community, Glyn recently launched a new podcast called We Can Be Heroes, where Glyn chats with inspirational and boundary-pushing queer figureheads.

Joining Glyn is his friend and former flatmate, Anthony McGinley, better known as ABSOLUTE.

ABSOLUTE is a DJ and producer from Torquay, Devon. After establishing influential club nights in London, ABSOLUTE started to produce his own music and released his debut mixtape Wonderland earlier this year.

ABSOLUTE is a passionate advocate for many causes, including climate change. After attending the Extinction Rebellion marches, Antony wrote ‘Rave Against the Machine’, a track that sampled a speech by Greta Thunberg, and was later invited to perform at the International Rebellion event in London.

In this episode, Glyn and ABSOLUTE talk about their coming out journeys, watching Queer As Folk for the first time, how difficult it can be to find your tribe, taking your mum out to gay bars, the importance of queer allies, and so much more.

