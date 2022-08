The News Agents podcast with Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel launches August 30th on Global Player

The News Agents podcast. Picture: Global

By Woodrow Whyte

Listen to The News Agents on Global Player from August 30th

Listen to this article Loading audio...

PopBuzz parent company Global has today (August 22) has revealed details of its brand-new podcast, The News Agents, hosted by the UK's top journalists Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.

Launching on Tuesday 30th August, Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel will host new episodes every Monday to Thursday, with Lewis Goodall fronting every Friday.

Maitlis, Sopel and Goodall will lift the curtain on big the news topics in the UK, the US and beyond, from politics to culture and everything in between.

The podcast will feature interviews with the decision makers behind the headlines, providing exclusive insights into both breaking news and long-running stories.

Alongside its audio content, The News Agents will cut through the noise with an innovative daily news hub, hosting sharp video journalism and explainers on its social media channels:

@thenewsagents on Instagram and TikTok

@newsagentspod on Twitter

@thenewsagentsofficial on Facebook and on YouTube

As Global's Analysis & Investigations Editor, Goodall will supercharge this high-impact content. Emily and Jon will present the podcast together every Monday to Thursday. Lewis will lead the investigative journalism and be a big presence for the podcast’s on the ground reporting, as well as hosting solo every Friday.

The hosts join Global from the BBC, where Maitlis hosted Newsnight, Goodall was Newsnight's Policy Editor and Sopel was the corporation’s North America Editor.

This podcast is a Persephonica production for Global. Persephonica’s founder, Dino Sofos, is the podcast’s executive producer. Sofos is behind some of the UK's most successful news podcasts, including Brexitcast, Americast and the daily Newscast.

READ MORE: Listen to the Coming Out Chats podcast

Emily Maitlis said: "It’s a joy to be reunited with the Americast team and see what we can do with an even broader brief. A mixture of explanation, observation and a cool hard look at the things that just don’t add up."

Jon Sopel said: “There's plenty of news out there. And no shortage of shouting. But calm, quizzical reflection on the decisions shaping our world? Not so much. And I am really excited to be part of this exciting new venture.”

Lewis Goodall said: “The hunger for innovation and new ways of telling stories is growing every day, as the news comes ever faster and becomes ever more complicated. What a team and adventure this promises to be.”

James Rea, Director of Broadcasting and Content at Global, said: “Emily, Jon and Lewis are world-class broadcasters and journalists, and we’re thrilled to reveal the first details of their brand-new podcast with Global today. The News Agents promises to cut through the noise, combining astute analysis and explanation of the day's news, investigative reporting and high impact interviews, brought to life across Global Player and our social platforms.”

The News Agents will be available every weekday afternoon on Global Player or wherever you get your podcasts – listen here.