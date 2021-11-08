Little Mix reveal all about Between Us, becoming a trio and what's next | The Power of Little Mix Podcast

By Sam Prance

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards open up about Confetti, their upcoming tour and so much more.

The final episode of The Power of Little Mix is out now, a podcast created to celebrate a decade of making girl group history.

In 'The Future of Little Mix', Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards open up about the most recent stage of their career and beyond. They discuss the creation of Confetti and Between Us, how they've adapted to becoming a trio, and what the future holds for the band.

We also find out what we can expect from the girls' next tour, when our host Sam Prance (that's me - again) chats to their creative team Black Skull, and what it’s like to collaborate with Little Mix, when Sam touches base with DJ Nathan Dawe and popstar Anne-Marie.

From 'Sweet Melody' going Number 1 in January to their historic BRITs win in May, this is how Little Mix have cemented their legacy as legends in the music industry.

Check out a sneak peek of the episode below

Little Mix reveal all about Between Us, becoming a trio and what's next | The Power of Little Mix Podcast.

Sam Prance: Reflecting now it's 2021, 10 whole years since you originally started, how do you think you've individually changed? And how do you think you've changed as a group?

Perrie Edwards: Wow. I think for me, I feel like I've had two separate like lives. Does anyone else feel like that? I feel like the first five years of Little Mix 'cause we were so young, we were babies and it was like everything was new and exciting and 'Wow, what's going on?', woo, travelling the world, it's like ooh. And then the next chapter of my life, it's like, where we've matured and we've really cemented ourselves in the industry and we're seen as credible. And I'm having a baby, and like, do you know what I mean? Like, I feel like I've got two separate kind of timelines of my life. And I just feel really grateful 'cause I feel like we're in such a good place right now. And we're all just so happy. I think the main thing that we all love in life is just to be happy and content and I think it's the happiest and most content we've felt in a long time. Well, personally speaking, I can't speak on behalf of everyone but yeah.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock: Here, here babe. Here, here.

Perrie Edward: Yeah, I just think it's. Yeah, that's what I would say.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock: I definitely feel like a more confident person. I've definitely grown into myself as the years have gone on, and now I'm like, I know who the fuck Leigh-Anne Pinnock is. Like, and I feel very, as Perrie said, very content. I love my Little Mix life and my Little Mix world. And I'm so excited for our futures. And yeah, I just feel like it's, it's all good vibes.

Jade Thirlwall: Yeah, I probably agree with Leigh-Anne. I think, I've really sort of, in the last couple of years, found myself and I'm sort of just really content with who I am and who I'm becoming. And yeah, worrying less and less about the opinion of others or proving myself or as a group to other people. And just, yes, celebrating who we are as a group and individually. I think that just comes with age and experience. And yeah, that's really nice. I feel like all three of us have reached that lovely balance of like work and personal lives and it's just a really lovely environment and, I definitely feel the happiest I've felt, I think, yeah. Yeah. We're all loved up and we're all happy.

Sam Prance: And I mean, as we discussed, like, over these few weeks, like you have achieved so much. What are you proudest of in your career?

Jade Thirlwall: Oh, I'm proud. I'm proudest of just still being here after 10 years. Honestly, that still blows my mind. I think it's fucking incredible for a girl band to still be together after 10 years. Like, it's literally unheard of. I don't know if lockdown's made me more emotional but I do find myself like watching Little Mix videos now and again. Or just thinking, do you know, sit and lie with myself thinking about what we've achieved together and I'm just like, so unbelievably proud of us for getting through everything we've got through in the last 10 years and still loving each other more than ever, really. I feel like we're the closest we've ever been and I think that's really beautiful to say that after 10 years of being in each others’ pockets 24/7.

Perrie Edwards: Oh, I agree.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock: Ah so much. Me too!

Perrie Edwards: Ah, ain't we mushy?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock: Honestly!

