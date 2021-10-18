Little Mix reveal all about Salute, their scrapped third album and Black Magic | The Power of Little Mix Podcast

By Sam Prance

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards open up about Salute, Black Magic and so much more.

The second episode of The Power of Little Mix is out now, a podcast created to celebrate a decade of making girl group history.

In 'The Song That Changed Everything', Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards open up about the second stage of their career. Little Mix discuss how they elevated their sound, the moment they thought their label would drop them and the secret potion behind Get Weird’s success.

We also find out about the making of Salute and what touring with Little Mix is really like, when host Sam Prance (that's me) catches up with songwriter Maegan Cottone and Little Mix’s long-term dance captain Claudimar Neto. From ‘Move’ to ‘Black Magic’, this is how Little Mix took their career to a whole new level.

Sam Prance: So you went straight from DNA into Salute and it really felt like, obviously DNA was great, but Salute as an album, felt like a real level-up. It still sounds so fresh. I would say it is one of the greatest girl group albums of all time in terms of having that signature sound, being cohesive. Did you feel that when you were making it?

Perrie Edwards: Yeah.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock: I think we just felt cool as hell with Salute. Songs like 'Boy', ah what other ones...

Jade Thirlwall: 'Mr Loverboy'.

Perrie Edwards: It was so much more R&B, wasn't it? And it was more a body of work. I think DNA, we were experimenting a lot. We were figuring out our sound. It was our first album. It was very random. And then I think with Salute 'cause it was just so R&B. Like even the campaign shoot we did was all cohesive and neat, and it was just nice, you know? It was a nice piece of work. And I still listen to it.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock: And vocal-led as well! We just went in with the harmonies. We wanted to be like that. I think En Vogue was a massive influence for us.

Sam Prance: I think it's also the album where you've got the most collective co-writes as well. Did the label give you more creative control with Salute?

Jade Thirlwall: Yeah, and I think it was interesting that that was what we sort of came up with ourselves. You know, it's very much what we wanted to listen to. I feel that it was almost a little ahead of its time. I feel like if we brought out Salute now it would still do well.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock: 100%.

Jade Thirlwall: And I feel like UK radio and the industry then probably wasn't ready enough for that kind of record.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock: No.

Jade Thirlwall: Would you agree?

Perrie Edwards: Yeah.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock: Definitely.

The Power of Little Mix is available to stream exclusively on Global Player now.