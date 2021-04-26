QUIZ: We know which YouTuber raised you based on these 7 questions

We know which YouTuber raised you based on these 7 questions. Picture: Zoella via YouTube, Jenna Marbles via YouTube, Daniel Howell via YouTube

By Jazmin Duribe

Zoella? Miranda Sings? Jenna Marbles? There can only be one...

Everyone knows that it wasn't our parents or school, that raised us, it was YouTube. We spent hours combing through YouTube throughout our childhoods and teenage years, and definitely got too attached to some YouTubers.

We all have our favourite YouTubers, but can we correctly guess yours? All you have to do is answer seven simple questions and we'll reveal the YouTuber that raised you.