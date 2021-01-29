Is Bebo coming back? The social media site is relaunching in February 2021

29 January 2021, 15:04

Bebo is relaunching next month
Bebo is relaunching next month. Picture: bebo.com, Channel 9
Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Is Bebo coming back? Here's everything we know about the return of the infamous social networking site.

Bebo – the popular social networking site – is relaunching in February 2021, according to their website.

Now, cast your mind back to 2005. You'd rush home from school, eager to update your Bebo account with the latest graphics. It was a simpler time.

Bebo, which stands for "Blog Early, Blog Often", was hugely popular in the '00s and, at its height, it even overtook MySpace to become the most widely used social networking website in the UK.

Sadly, thanks to the popularity of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Bebo died in 2013. Since then, it has returned in a number of forms, but none have been related to social media.

READ MORE: Everybody is doing the Silhouette Challenge on TikTok and we're living for it

The new Bebo website
The new Bebo website. Picture: bebo.com

Well, it's about to have a moment once again. Bebo is returning in the form of a "brand new social network". However, it's not clear if all the things we knew and loved about Bebo will be returning too.

Its website says that it is "currently in private beta" and it's only accessible with a password, which Bebo has sent to people who have been invited. All the information we currently have is from a banner on the website, which reads: "Bebo is coming back in February 2021 as a brand new social network."

2021 is officially saved!

Although information is scarce right now, the internet is excited for the return of Bebo.

Can you get your old Bebo photos back?

You're probably wondering whether or not you'll be able to access your old Bebo account and retrieve all those memories. Well, we're sorry to report the precious photos you once had on Bebo have been lost in the virtual abyss. According to the official Bebo website "all old data and photos were lost many years ago and are not recoverable".

Will you be getting Bebo?

