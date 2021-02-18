Why is delete Facebook trending? The controversial Australia news ban explained

18 February 2021, 13:17

By Sam Prance

People are calling on Facebook users to boycott the social media platform.

Delete Facebook is trending online as people boycott the platform following Facebook's controversial news ban in Australia.

Today (Feb 18), Facebook blocked all news pages on the service in Australia. Facebook users in Australia are now unable to see or share posts made by local and international news pages on the platform. Facebook have also imposed brand new restrictions which prevent people from outside of Australia from accessing Australian news pages via the website.

READ MORE: What does the fn key do on Mac? New viral TikTok video is blowing people's minds

People are now rallying together to ask Facebook users to delete their accounts so that Facebook reconsider their decision.

Why have Facebook banned news pages in Australia?

Why is delete Facebook trending? The controversial Australia news ban explained
Why is delete Facebook trending? The controversial Australia news ban explained. Picture: JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images, Facebook

Facebook's news ban in Australia comes after the Australian government had proposed new laws which would force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content on the platform in the same way that they pay for advertising. The idea being that Facebook and Google both benefit greatly from news outlets and should compensate them for their services.

Facebook believes that they benefit news outlets more than vice versa and, as a result, they are blocking news pages on the site in the hopes that the Australian government revokes their proposed new laws. In the same way, people are boycotting Facebook now in their hopes that they reconsider their decision and unblock Australian news outlets on the platform.

The #DeleteFacebook hashtag has since gone international with thousands of people tweeting in support of the boycott.

How do I delete my Facebook account?

If you're looking to delete your Facebook account permanently follow these six simple instructions.

1) Go on Facebook and click on the arrow in the top righthand corner of the page.

2) Select 'Settings & privacy' and then click on settings.

3) Find 'Your Facebook Information' in the column on the left and press it.

4) Scroll down to press deactivation and deletion.

5) You can then choose to either 'Deactivate account' temporarily or 'Delete account' permanently.

6) Select your preferred option and then enter your password and click 'Continue'

If you deactivate your account, you can restore it with all your old photos and posts. However, if you choose to permanently delete it, all of your past content will be deleted forever.

What do you think? Are you deleting Facebook?

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

What is the Centre of Gravity Challenge?

What is the Centre of Gravity Challenge? The viral TikTok craze explained

Viral

Gorilla Glue Challenge is now a thing and someone has already been hospitalised…

What is the Gorilla Glue Challenge? Man hospitalised after sticking cup to his mouth

Viral

RuPaul rips into Joe Black's H&M dress

Drag Race UK: RuPaul ripping into Joe Black's H&M dress has become a savage meme

Viral

What does the fn key on Mac do? The function button explained

What does the fn key do on Mac? New viral TikTok video is blowing people's minds

Viral

Woman who used Gorilla Glue as hairspray raises $17,000 in GoFundMe

Woman who used Gorilla Glue as hairspray raises $17,000 on GoFundMe

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

25 wild facts about the Twilight movies we bet you didn't know

25 wild facts about the Twilight movies that will blow your mind

TV & Film

Concerns have been raised over the safety of Omegle

TikTok bans sharing Omegle links following child safety concerns
We know if you're British or American based on your dating opinions...

QUIZ: We know if you're British or American based on your dating opinions

Quizzes

QUIZ: How mainstream is your taste in music?

QUIZ: How mainstream is your music taste?

Quizzes

Riverdale fans are losing it over Archie and Betty's wild sex scene

Riverdale fans are losing it over Archie and Betty's wild sex scene

Riverdale

Demi Lovato suffered three strokes and a heart attack

Demi Lovato suffered three strokes and a heart attack during near-fatal overdose

Demi Lovato