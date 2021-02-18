Why is delete Facebook trending? The controversial Australia news ban explained

By Sam Prance

People are calling on Facebook users to boycott the social media platform.

Delete Facebook is trending online as people boycott the platform following Facebook's controversial news ban in Australia.

Today (Feb 18), Facebook blocked all news pages on the service in Australia. Facebook users in Australia are now unable to see or share posts made by local and international news pages on the platform. Facebook have also imposed brand new restrictions which prevent people from outside of Australia from accessing Australian news pages via the website.

READ MORE: What does the fn key do on Mac? New viral TikTok video is blowing people's minds

People are now rallying together to ask Facebook users to delete their accounts so that Facebook reconsider their decision.

Why have Facebook banned news pages in Australia?

Why is delete Facebook trending? The controversial Australia news ban explained. Picture: JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images, Facebook

Facebook's news ban in Australia comes after the Australian government had proposed new laws which would force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content on the platform in the same way that they pay for advertising. The idea being that Facebook and Google both benefit greatly from news outlets and should compensate them for their services.

Facebook believes that they benefit news outlets more than vice versa and, as a result, they are blocking news pages on the site in the hopes that the Australian government revokes their proposed new laws. In the same way, people are boycotting Facebook now in their hopes that they reconsider their decision and unblock Australian news outlets on the platform.

The #DeleteFacebook hashtag has since gone international with thousands of people tweeting in support of the boycott.

F**k Mark Zuckerberg and #DeleteFacebook



If you're still on that toxic hellsite, do yourself a favor and get the hell off. There are other ways to keep in touch with family. https://t.co/S14hcI0jcf — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) February 17, 2021

Remember to #DeleteFacebook like you should have done years ago when your information was leaked, or that time a year later when your information was leaked, or perhaps that more recent time when your information was leaked



Also when it READ YOUR TEXT MESSAGES WITHOUT PERMISSION — Sabre McCullough (@SabreMc) February 18, 2021

Zuckerberg sold out America.#DeleteFacebook — Scott Fishman (@ScottFishman) February 18, 2021

For many of us who've ditched Facebook quite awhile ago the lesson is that you don't need it to be well informed. You don't need it to stay in touch with friends, colleagues, groups or businesses. It's a toxic, addictive platform which deserves to go! #DeleteFacebook — Keith Agius (@AgiusK) February 17, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg has been doing this since the very inception and we got to know it after 10 years a decade of online abuse and shitty stuff happening to us. They are controlling our lives. This must go. Destroy Facebook once and for all.

Uninstall it.#DeleteFacebook — Ryan 🇩🇪 (@ic0noclast__) February 18, 2021

How do I delete my Facebook account?

If you're looking to delete your Facebook account permanently follow these six simple instructions.

1) Go on Facebook and click on the arrow in the top righthand corner of the page.

2) Select 'Settings & privacy' and then click on settings.

3) Find 'Your Facebook Information' in the column on the left and press it.

4) Scroll down to press deactivation and deletion.

5) You can then choose to either 'Deactivate account' temporarily or 'Delete account' permanently.

6) Select your preferred option and then enter your password and click 'Continue'

If you deactivate your account, you can restore it with all your old photos and posts. However, if you choose to permanently delete it, all of your past content will be deleted forever.

What do you think? Are you deleting Facebook?