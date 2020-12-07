How to get the Disney Pixar filter on TikTok

18 June 2021, 12:28

By Jazmin Duribe

The Disney Pixar character filter is really blowing up on TikTok and Snapchat right now. Here's how to use it.

Be honest, you've definitely wondered how you'd look as your favourite Disney character. Well, wonder no more because there's a new filter on TikTok and Snapchat and it actually turns you into a Disney cartoon character.

The new filter has already racked up millions of views and the internet is obsessed with how it picks up every single detail.

The filter is actually exclusive to Snapchat but people are using it on TikTok. Remember in September when the internet was obsessed with the Anime Snapchat filter and turning themselves into their favourite Japanese anime characters? Well it works in pretty much the same way as that… here's how to use it.

How to use the cartoon filter on TikTok and Snapchat

1) Open Snapchat and head to the camera screen.

2) Hit the smiley face on the right-hand side of the camera button and then press "Explore".

3) Head to the search and type in "cartoon".

4) Select the "Cartoon 3D Style" filter – it should be the first one that comes up.

5) Next, film your video and save it to your camera roll.

Et voila! Now you can upload your cartoon video to TikTok, Instagram or your preferred social media platform. And as you can imagine, TikTok users are having an absolute field day with the app and living their Disney Pixar fantasy.

