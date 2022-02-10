Has Instagram's archive button gone missing? Here's what's happened

10 February 2022, 12:42

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

No, the archive button hasn't gone missing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Instagram users have been panicking because it looks like the social media platform have scrapped the archive button.

Essentially, your archives are a graveyard for all your Instagram Stories, picture posts, IG reels and more. You can access them at any time and it's particularly handy for things like Stories, which disappear after 24 hours.

However, some have reported that the archive button appears to have vanished without a trace. Well, worry not. Instagram are always changing and updating their features, but they haven't binned the archive button, it's just moved location. With that being said, here’s how to find the new archive section.

READ MORE: What is the cupcake on Instagram? The notification explained

Where to see your archive posts in Instagram

Has Instagram's archive button gone missing? Here's what's happened
Has Instagram's archive button gone missing? Here's what's happened. Picture: Alamy

Following a new update, it takes a little longer to find your archived posts now.

1) Go to your profile by tapping the profile picture icon on the bottom right of the app.

2) Select the icon that looks like three lines and then choose "Your Activity".

3) Select "Archived" and choose your desired post using the drop down menu. You can choose: Stories Archive, Posts Archive or Live Archive.

You should now be able to view all of your archived posts. But just in case you've forgotten, here's how to archive a post:

1) Tap the profile picture icon on the bottom right of the app.

2) Select the post you'd like to archive.

3) Click the three little dots icon in the top right corner. This should take you to a menu.

4) Select "Archive".

Meta Company Loses Net Worth After Facebook Lost Daily Users
Meta Company Loses Net Worth After Facebook Lost Daily Users. Picture: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Instagram changing the archive section is because of its latest update. Instagram users can now delete or archive their Stories, posts, IGTV and reels in bulk. You can also do the same with Likes, comments and Stories reactions.

WATCH: Olly Alexander reveals his most bizarre celebrity encounter and paints a self-portrait

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

The best memes from Drag Race UK vs The World

The best memes from Drag Race UK Vs The World episode 2 which will leave you howling

Viral

22 memes about The Tinder Swindler that'll make you delete every dating app

22 memes about The Tinder Swindler that'll make you delete every dating app

Viral

What did Hubble see on your birthday?

What did Hubble see on your birthday? How to find NASA picture from your birth date

Viral

Madi Monroe

Madi Monroe: 14 facts about the TikTok star you need to know

Viral

Jimbo's chaotic performance on Drag Race has been turned into a meme and I'm howling.

Jimbo's chaotic performance and all the memes from Drag Race UK vs The World episode 1

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Euphoria hair stylist says making Zendaya not look glamorous is "hard work"

Euphoria's hair stylist says making Zendaya not look glamorous is "hard work"

Euphoria

Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

Euphoria

Halsey reveals Dominic Fike thought she was 35 when they first met.

Halsey reveals Dominic Fike thought she was 35 when they first met

Halsey

Are you Gen Z or Millennial Quiz

QUIZ: Are you more Gen Z or Millennial?

Quizzes

Kim Kardashian accused of appropriating Black culture with new Vogue cover.

Kim Kardashian accused of appropriating Black culture with new Vogue cover

Celeb

Zendaya fans are roasting Madame Tussauds over her "terrible" new wax figure

Zendaya fans are roasting Madame Tussauds over her "terrible" new wax figure

Celeb