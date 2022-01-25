What is the cupcake on Instagram? The notification explained

25 January 2022, 12:00

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Instagram users are reporting a strange cupcake notification appearing when they open the app…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Instagram are known for testing out new features to improve the app experience for its users, however, people have started complaining about a mysterious cupcake notification on the platform.

Recently, Instagram introduced a brand new "@silent" feature that allows you to send "silent" direct messages. The platform then brought back chronological feeds for the first time since 2016 after constant complaints about the muddled algorithm.

However, the new cupcake notification doesn't appear to be an exciting new feature. So… what is it? Here's what we know.

READ MORE: What is @silent on Instagram? The new DM feature explained

What is the cupcake notification on Instagram?

What is the cupcake on Instagram?
What is the cupcake on Instagram? Picture: Instagram, CBS

On Monday (Jan 24), multiple Instagram users, who all appear to be from the US, started to report a strange message had appeared on the platform.

The message contains a cupcake symbol in Instagram's trademark colours. Beneath the cupcake is a text box that reads "Not Now". However, some are reporting that even after selecting "Not Now" the message doesn't disappear.

The cupcake symbol usually crops up around your birthday but because it's now appearing all the time for some users, many have wondered if it has a hidden meaning.

Instagram has not issued a statement about the cupcake notification but it doesn't appear to be associated with a new feature or have a secret meaning. It's highly likely that it's a glitch, which no doubt Instagram are working to fix.

In the meantime, if you would like to clear the cupcake symbol it might be worth closing the app and then opening it again, deleting it and then downloading or logging out and then logging back in again.

WATCH: The cast of Too Hot To Handle s3 reveal which rules they broke without being caught by Lana

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

Encanto Bruno lookalike goes viral on TikTok

Encanto fans are losing it over this Bruno lookalike on TikTok

Viral

Euphoria recasting videos are going viral on TikTok and they're hilarious

Euphoria recasting videos are going viral on TikTok and they're hilarious

Euphoria

The Green M&M has been redesigned and the memes are out of control

The Green M&M has been redesigned and the memes are out of control

Viral

TikTok Strawberry test: All the questions and what the answers mean

What is the Strawberry question on TikTok? The test and answers explained

Viral

People on TikTok are calculating their moon phases.

What is the moon phase on my birthday? The TikTok trend explained

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Does Taylor Swift write her own songs? Yes.

Here's every Taylor Swift song written solely by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Hunter Schafer reveals why she almost turned town playing Jules in Euphoria

Hunter Schafer reveals why she initially said no to playing Jules in Euphoria

Euphoria

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time

News

Sydney Sweeney opens up about nude scenes in Euphoria

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney opens up about filming Cassie's nude scenes

Euphoria

This video of Paul Wesley discovering who Fez from Euphoria is is hilarious

Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley just discovered who Fez from Euphoria is and I'm screaming

Euphoria

Too Hot To Handle season 3's Harry, Beaux and Jackson apologise after being arrested for abusing flight staff.

Too Hot To Handle season 3's Harry, Beaux and Jackson apologise after being arrested for abusing flight staff

Too Hot To Handle