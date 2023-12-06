How to turn off 'Hype' comments on Instagram

6 December 2023, 12:19 | Updated: 6 December 2023, 12:37

Taylor Lautner reads hurtful messages sent to him on Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

What are Instagram 'Hype' comments and how do you remove them from your Stories? Here's what you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Instagram is introducing a brand new feature for Stories and people are already trying to find out how to remove it from their accounts.

Instagram Hype comments are the latest addition to the social media platform, and they've been introduced in order to add more engagement opportunities on everyone's Instagram Stories.

READ MORE: Is Instagram Wrapped a scam? Here's why you should not use the viral app

While you can currently react to people's Stories with reactive emojis or dropping a comment that goes straight to their DMs, you'll soon be able to leave public comments on people's Stories that their followers and people viewing their Story will also be able to see.

Here's how to turn off the feature if you don't want people leaving public Hype comments on your Instagram Stories.

How to remove Hype comments from Instagram Stories
How to remove Hype comments from Instagram Stories. Picture: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images), Instagram

What are Instagram Hype comments?

Hype comments are displayed on your Instagram Story, so that everyone who views your Story can see what others are saying about it.

Not every Instagram user has been given access to the Hype comments feature just yet as it's still in the roll out stages. That said, there's plenty of users on social media that have been sharing what the feature does – and frantically searching for a way to remove it.

If you've been given access to Instagram Hype comments, you'll see a pop up reading: "Your friends can now add Hype to your story." "Hype comments are visible to anyone who views your story. You can always turn it off in settings."

According to users who have already been given access, no one quite knows how to use it. Others are also reporting that nothing has changed on their actual Stories after getting the notification.

How do you turn off Hype comments on Instagram?
How do you turn off Hype comments on Instagram? Picture: Getty

How to turn off 'Hype' comments on Instagram

As the Instagram pop tells users, you can turn off Hype comments within your Settings. To remove the feature, users are reporting that you should follow these steps:

  • Go to 'Story' settings
  • Scroll down to 'Hype'
  • Select 'Off' if you want to remove all 'Hype' comments from your Stories.

The app also reportedly gives you options to block certain accounts from leaving Hype comments, and gives you the option to only allow 'People you follow' to leave Hype comments.

PopBuzz does not currently have access to the Hype comment feature, but we'll update this article as soon as we have more information.

READ MORE: How do you delete your Instagram Threads account? Everything you need to know

READ MORE: TikTok Wrapped 2023: How to find your Wrapped for TikTok stats

WATCH: Victoria Monét breaks down JAGUAR II track by track

Victoria Monét Explains Every Song On 'JAGUAR II' | Making The Album

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

TikTok's Name A Woman trend is going viral and the results are hilarious

TikTok 'Name A Woman' trend: The meaning behind the 'boyfriend' challenge

Viral

Josh Hutcherson memes are going viral thanks the infamous 'Whistle' edit

Josh Hutcherson memes are going viral thanks the infamous 'Whistle' edit

Viral

Is Instagram Wrapped a scam? Here's why you should not use the viral third-party app

Is Instagram Wrapped a scam? Here's why you should not use the viral app

Viral

The memes about Spotify Wrapped's Sound Town is hilarious

Spotify Wrapped's Sound Town memes: All the funniest reactions

Viral

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is here – Find your Top Artists and Top Songs

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is here: How to see your top songs, top artists here

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Saltburn's shocking bathtub scene is causing people to walk out the cinema

Saltburn's shocking bathtub scene is causing people to walk out the cinema

News

Taylor Swift wrote Evermore's 'Willow' in less than 10 minutes, according to Aaron Dessner

Taylor Swift wrote 'Willow' in less than 10 minutes

Taylor Swift

Here's where to stream The Eras Tour film

Here's how and where to stream Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film online

Taylor Swift

Joey King responds to Jacob Elordi slamming The Kissing Booth movies

Joey King responds to Jacob Elordi slamming The Kissing Booth movies

News

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie streaming date: Will it be on Netflix?

Will Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie be on streaming? Here's when it comes out

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'