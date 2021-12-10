Top 10 most liked Instagram posts of 2021

By Sam Prance

Here are the Top 10 most-liked Instagram photos of 2021.

2021 is almost over and the numbers are in. You can see what the Top 10 most liked Instagram photos of the entire year are.

Every year has a completely different set of most-liked Instagram photos. Often the photos are selfies and glimpses into the lives of huge stars like Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez and Tom Holland. Then there are those which no one could have ever predicted. For example, the most-liked Instagram photo on the still to this day is 2019's infamous World Record Egg.

What are the most-liked photos of 2021 though? From Billie EIlish to Ariana Grande, here's who made the cut this year.

What are the most-liked Instagram photos of 2021?

Top 10 most liked Instagram photos of 2021. Picture: @billieeilish via Instagram, @kyliejenner via Instagram

10) Cristiano Ronaldo - Photos after his second debut with Manchester United

11/09/21 - 19.3 million likes

Given that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the most-followed person on Instagram, it's no surprise to see him on this list. Fans are heavily invested in his return to Manchester United.

9) Mermaid Montana - Video at Blue Zoo

18/08/21 - 20.2 million likes

Perhaps the biggest surprise of this year's list is Mermaid Montana. She has 923,000 followers on the platform but over 20 million people liked this video of her surprising a girl at Blue Zoo.

8) Lionel Messi - Post announcing his departure from Barcelona

08/08/21 - 21.2 million likes

Lionel Messi fans were sad to see the footballer leave Barcelona. His departure announcement was liked by over 21.2 million people.

7) Lionel Messi - Photo with the Copa América trophy

11/07/21 - 22 million likes

In July, Lionel Messi helped win the prestigious Copa América trophy for Argentina. Over 22 million people celebrated with him.

6) Billie Eilish - Vogue photoshoot

02/05/21 - 22 million likes

Billie Eilish received widespread praise for her British Vogue photoshoot this year. Over 22 million people liked this stunning photo.

5) Lionel Messi - First post after signing with MSG

11/08/21 - 22.1 million likes

Barcelona's loss was PSG's gain. Lionel Messi's fans were quick to congratulate him on his new position.

4) Billie Eilish - Blonde hair reveal

17/03/21 - 23 million likes

We all love a makeover and the entire world was mesmerized by Billie Eilish's new blonde hair. The photo even became the fastest photo to reach one million likes on the platform.

3) Kylie Jenner - Second pregnancy announcement

08/09/21 - 24.5 million likes

Kylie Jenner is expecting another baby. Over 24.5 million liked the photo announcing that Stormi would be getting a sibling.

2) Ariana Grande - Wedding photos with Dalton Gomez

26/05/21 - 26.7 million likes

Ariana Grande got married to Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony in May. Fans all around the world liked her wedding photos.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriquez - Twin pregnancy announcement

28/10/21 - 32.1 million likes

And the most liked photo of 2021 is Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriquez's joint post announcing that they are expecting twins. It is now the second most-liked photo of all time behind the World Record Egg.

