How to find your Instagram Top 9 of 2021

By Sam Prance

Find out how to get your Instagram Top Nine of 2021.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

2021 is coming to an end and it's time to finally find out what your Top 9 most-liked Instagram photos of the entire year are.

Every year, we share our favourite photos and videos on Instagram but you can't always guess what your followers will like the most. Relationship photos, big life events and pet pics all tend to be popular but everyone's own Instagram stats are unique and, as 2021 draws to a close, it's likely that you've forgotten what you've posted over the past 12 months.

READ MORE: Instagram is bringing back chronological feeds

Luckily, Top Nine reveals what your most-liked photos are. Here's how to find your most-liked Instagram photos of 2021.

How do you find your Instagram Top Nine of 2021?

How to find your Instagram Top 9 of 2020. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, @justinbieber via Instagram

As we've mentioned above, you can find your most-liked Instagram pictures at Top Nine. In the past, you used to be able to do this via their website but now you have to download their app to do it. Simply search for the Top Nine for Instagram 2021 app via the iOS or Android app store and download it.

Once you've opened the app, type in your Instagram username. You'll then be asked to enter your email and you'll be shown this message: "Some accounts may take more than a couple of seconds to analyse. We will email your Top Nine so you don't have to wait!"

Entering your email is optional – you don't need to do it. If you do add your email address, you can always remove your email from the app at topnine.co/forget-me.

Here's the most-liked Instagram post of 2021.

Which posts made your Instagram Top Nine?

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.