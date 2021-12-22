Here's the 10 most liked TikTok videos of 2021

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's your definitive guide to the most liked TikTok videos of 2021.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

2021 has been quite the year and if you're anything like us, you've probably spent the majority of the year scrolling on TikTok.

TikTok star Khaby Lame has dominated the platform thanks to his videos debunking viral hacks. Khaby is currently the second most-followed person on TikTok behind Charli D'Amelio and Tracker reports that he's gaining an average of 5 million followers per month. So, unsurprisingly he has a couple of videos that have made the list.

With that being said, let's take a little look back at the most-liked TikTok videos of 2021…

READ MORE: Top 10 most liked Instagram posts of 2021

What are the most-liked TikTok videos of 2021?

Here's the most liked TikTok videos of 2021. Picture: @thenickluciano via TikTok, @khaby.lame. via TikTok, @cacha.7.griselda via TikTok

10) cacha.7.griselda dancing to 'Trap De Amarella (Амаделя Pinkipa7 Remix)' – 30.8 million Likes

On July 13, @cacha.7.griselda showed us how its done and shared a hilarious video dancing to 'Trap De Amarella (Амаделя Pinkipa7 Remix)' by Epidemic77. However, she soon got the shock of her life when she pulled the whole washing line down.

9) Khaby Lame removing t-shirt from car door – 30.8 million Likes

What would a list of TikTok videos be without THEE Khaby Lame (@khaby.lame)? A boring one. In this video, posted on May 12, Khaby taught us how to safely remove a t-shirt from a car door.

8) Khaby Lame drinking a glass of water – 32.2 million

Khaby Lame's (@khaby.lame) simple yet effect approach bagged him yet another spot on the list. This time Khaby's showing us how to hold a glass with ease. This video was shared on April 8.

7) Enbiggen's Spirited Away animation – 34.2 million Likes

Enbiggen's (@enbiggen) soothing video of a gold ball seemingly floating down a xylophone staircase mesmerised TikTok users around the world. The video was posted on September 30.

6) Khaby Lame removing a mask from a cup – 34.6 million Likes

Sometimes your mask gets stuck in a cup and what would you do? Break it, of course. Well, Khaby Lame's (@khaby.lame) simple method of pulling the mask out of the cup left TikTok users shook. This clip was posted on April 12.

5) Khaby Lame opening a door – 35.4 million Likes

Khaby Lame's (@khaby.lame) genius hacks have no doubt saved millions of people and this time he taught us how to… open a door. It was an instant hit and racked up millions of Likes after being posted on June 9.

4) Khaby Lame opening a car door – 36 million Likes

On June 30, Khaby Lame (@khaby.lame) delivered his revolutionary video showing his followers how to safely open a car door without being hit by a car. Who said TikTok wasn't educational?!

3) Khaby Lame peeling a banana – 37.8 million Likes

Khaby Lame's (@khaby.lame) following has steadily climbed this year (he's set to overtake Charli D'Amelio as the most-followed TikToker in the world) thanks to his hacks and his video, which was posted on April 13, peeling a banana was obviously a fan favourite.

2) ToTouchAnEmu dancing to 'STAY' – 44 million Likes

ToTouchAnEmu (@totouchanemu) posted a video of himself vibing to 'STAY' by Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber on July 28 and it went viral. The video was cleverly captured by a drone and the rest is history.

1) Nick Luciano lip-syncing to 'SugarCrash!' – 48.2 million Likes

When Nick (@thenickluciano) shared a video of himself lip-syncing to 'SugarCrash!' by ElyOtto on February 23 he probably didn't expect it to blow up like it did. However, his lip-syncing abilities have earned him the coveted top spot on the list.

Best of 2021: