Here's how to use the no beard filter on TikTok and Snapchat

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to get the popular no beard filter on Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram.

Filters are a great way to switch up your look within seconds without the hassle of actually having to do anything. Case in point, the popular gender swap face filter that allowed us to imagine living life as the opposite gender, or the Disney cartoon filter that fulfilled our childhood fantasy.

Well, now it's all about the no beard filter. It's pretty self-explanatory, the no beard filter magically gets rid of all of your facial hair with the click of a button. None of the commitment of having to actually shave off your beard and regrow it again.

The filter has actually been on Snapchat since last year, but it's going viral on TikTok right now. Here's exactly how to use it.

Here's how to use the no beard filter on TikTok and Snapchat. Picture: @themaleaddict via TikTok

How to get the no beard filter on TikTok and Snapchat

The No Beard filter is going viral on TikTok and Instagram at the moment, but it's actually a Snapchat filter.

1) Open Snapchat and go to the camera screen.

2) Click on the smiley face icon. It should be on the righthand side of the camera button.

3) Press the Explore magnifying glass icon.

4) From there enter "No Beard" into the search bar and select "no beard by andre.pappas". The filter icon should be a beard with a blue line through it.

5) Film your video with the filter on and save to your camera roll using the Save button on the bottom lefthand side.

6) Now upload your video to TikTok or Instagram

It's worth noting that if you have a particularly long beard it may poke out from beneath the filter. It also (obviously) won't work if you have no beard at all.

What does the no beard filter look like?

Check out some of the viral no beard filter videos here.