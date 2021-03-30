How to use the Pillow Face filter on Instagram

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to use the popular Pillow Face on Instagram.

The Pillow Face filter is going viral on Instagram right now and it shows you what you'd look like with excessive Botox and plastic surgery.

Filters are a fun way to change up your appearance without any hassle. The no beard filter recently went viral on TikTok, magically getting rid of facial hair with sometimes shocking results. Meanwhile, the popular gender swap face filter allowed us to imagine living life as the opposite gender.

With the click of a button, Pillow Face gives you scarily smooth skin, puffy cheeks and super plump lips. The filter has already proven popular with celebrities, Hayley Williams, Sophie Turner and Charli XCX have all given it a go. Here's how to use the Pillow Face filter on Instagram.

How to use the Pillow Face filter on Instagram

1) Head to Instagram and click on "Your Story" on your homepage

2) Slide through the different filters until you get to the magnifying glass icon. Select "Browse Effects".

3) Using the search function in the top corner, type "Pillow Face" and find the filter by Jhonyaugust.

4) Click "Try It" and you should now be able to take your own filtered photo.

5) Take your photo and add it straight to Instagram Stories by clicking "Your Story" or save it.

The Pillow Face filter is exclusive to Instagram, so if you want to use it on other social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter you'll need to save your photo on Instagram and then upload it your chosen platform.