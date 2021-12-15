How to get your Snapchat Year in Review 2021

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to get your Snapchat Year in Review 2021.

2021 is almost over and you know what that means? Yep, it's time for your Snapchat Year in Review 2021.

Like Spotify Wrapped and Instagram Playback 2021, Snapchat wants to take you to take a little trip down memory lane. Basically, Snapchat creates a little montage of all your best moments throughout the year using Snaps that have been saved to your Memories. That means all the precious selfies you took with your BFF, significant other or pet are now in one place.

Snapchat actually rolled out the feature on Tuesday (Dec 14) but it's nothing new. If you're an avid Snapchatter you'll know the platform had the same feature last year too. But how do you see all your 2021 Snaps? Well, here's how to see your Snapchat Year in Review.

How to get your Snapchat Year in Review 2021

Snapchat Year in Review 2021. Picture: Alamy, Snapchat

1) First, make sure you're using the latest version of Snapchat to be able to see your Year in Review and then open the app.

2) From the camera, tap the "Photos" icon on the bottom left of the screen to access the Memories section.

3) In the "Snaps" section, there should be a Story called "A Look Back at 2021". That's your Year in Review.

4) You can click and save to your Memories by clicking "Save" or send to your friends by hitting the arrow icon. Your Year in Review is only available for a limited time.

Snapchat Year in Review 2021: What does it mean if it's not showing?

Sadly, Snapchat Year in Review 2021 isn't available to all users. Apparently, people who aren't able to see their Year in Review because they didn't save enough Snaps in their Memories. So, if you're new to Snapchat it's highly likely this could be the case for you.

If you do have enough Snaps stored in your Memories, it might be because you haven't got the latest version of Snapchat.

But don't worry, there's always 2022!

