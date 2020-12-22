Here's how to get the 2021 badge on TikTok

22 December 2020, 12:52

By Katie Louise Smith

Wanna get TikTok's 2021 badge on your profile? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to unlock it and how to add it.

In many ways, TikTok has been one of the most important parts of 2020. It kept us entertained during lockdown, it taught some of us how to cook, it helped small businesses survive the pandemic, it sent songs soaring to the top of the charts... but now it's time to look to 2021.

TikTok just launched their first rewind feature, which is similar to Spotify Wrapped and the Instagram Top 9 trend. 'Year On TikTok' shows fans their most-viewed videos, most-played songs and all the other important stats from the last 365 days.

Alongside it, they've also launched a fancy new 2021 badge that sits on your profile picture. But how do you get it?

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to unlock TikTok's 2021 badge and how to add it to your profile.

READ MORE: Year on TikTok: How to find your 2020 TikTok Wrapped

How to get the TikTok 2021 badge
How to get the TikTok 2021 badge. Picture: Chesnot/Getty Images, @charlidamelio via TikTok

How to unlock the 2021 badge on TikTok

To unlock the 2021 badge on TikTok, you have to share your Year On TikTok video. Once you've generated your report and shared the video to your profile, you'll then be given access to the 2021 badge that you can add to your profile picture.

To get your Year On TikTok video, you need to go to the Discover page, tap the 'Year On TikTok' banner and then tap 'Get Started'. Once you've scrolled through, tap 'Post On TikTok' to unlock the badge.

How to add the TikTok 2021 badge to your profile

Once you've posted your Year On TikTok video to your profile, the 2021 badge will be automatically added to your profile picture.

If it doesn't appear, here's how to add it manually:

1) Find another user who has the badge. You can do this by searching the #2021Badge hashtag or clicking on the TikTok below.

2) Go to their profile and tap the badge on their profile picture at the top of their page.

3) Tap 'Get your badge' and it should appear on your profile picture. (This will only appear if you've posted your Year On TikTok video.)

You're welcome! Bye!

