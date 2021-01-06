Here are the best times to post on TikTok

By Katie Louise Smith

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday... Here's all the best times to upload and post a video on TikTok.

TikTok has become a staple in our lives over the past year, whether it was to keep us entertained, turn us into minor internet celebrities or help us run businesses on social media. But if you wanna really grow your following on TikTok, it's all about the timing and knowing when to post.

If you're desperate to go viral or wanna make sure that your TikTok video has the best chance of ending up on the FYP, here's your guide to the best times to post on TikTok.

When is the best time to upload on TikTok?

Best times to post on TikTok. Picture: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What are the best days to post on TikTok?

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday are the best days to post on TikTok, with views and engagement rates particularly high at certain times of the day. However, it all boils down to when your own followers are most active.

Tuesday: 9 am EST/2 pm GMT

Thursday: 12 am EST/5 am GMT

Friday: 5 am EST/10 am GMT

How to see your TikTok analytics

To see exactly when your followers are most active, you will need to have a Pro Account to see your own TikTok Analytics. You unfortunately cannot see them on a standard account. To get a free Pro Account, follow these steps:

1) Go to your settings and tap 'Manage Account'

2) Tap on 'Switch to Pro Account'

3) Select whether you are a creator account or a business account.

4) Complete the steps in the application.

5) Activate your Pro Account and then find the 'Analytics' button under your account options.

For those that don't have a pro account, Influencer Marketing Hub has also thankfully carried out a study that highlights the best times to post on the app globally. Although, your best results will depend on what timezone your audience is in.

Find the best times to post on TikTok each day below.

When is the best time to post on TikTok on Monday?

The best times to upload on TikTok on Monday are at 6 am, 10 am and 10 pm EST.

If you live in the UK, the best times are 11 am, 3pm and 3am GMT.

When is the best time to post on TikTok on Tuesday?

The best times to upload on TikTok on Tuesday are at 2 am, 4 am, 9 am EST.

If you live in the UK, the best times are 7 am, 9 am and 2 pm GMT.

When is the best time to post on TikTok on Wednesday?

The best times to upload on TikTok on Wednesday are at 7 am, 8 am, 11 am EST.

If you live in the UK, the best times are 12 pm, 1 pm and 4 pm GMT.

When is the best time to post on TikTok on Thursday?

The best times to upload on TikTok on Thursday are at 9 am, 12 pm and 7 pm EST.

If you live in the UK, the best times are 2 pm, 5 pm and 12 am GMT.

When is the best time to post on TikTok on Friday?

The best times to upload on TikTok on Friday are 5 am, 1 pm and 3 pm EST.

If you live in the UK, the best times are 10 am, 6 pm and 8 pm GMT.

When is the best time to post on TikTok on Saturday?

The best times to upload on TikTok on Saturday are 11 am, 7 pm and 8 pm EST.

If you live in the UK, the best times are 4 pm, 12 am and 1 am GMT.

When is the best time to post on TikTok on Sunday?

The best times to upload on TikTok on Sunday are 7 am, 8 am and 4 pm EST.

If you live in the UK, the best times are 12 pm, 1 pm and 9 pm GMT.