How to get TikTok Stories: TikTok is secretly testing new feature

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to get TikTok's new Stories feature.

Social media is constantly evolving and just as Twitter announced they were ditching their short-lived Stories feature Fleets (RIP. Gone but not forgotten), TikTok have revealed they're adding a Stories feature of their own.

Now, you're no doubt already familiar with Stories which have been available on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram for a while now. The feature allows users to post pictures and short clips that disappear after 24 hours. Well, now TikTok are hoping to replicate the success of those platforms.

A spokesperson for TikTok told the BBC: "Experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community. We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience."

But how do you get TikTok Stories? Well, here's how.

TikTok is secretly testing new feature. Picture: Alamy, @MattNavarra via Twitter

How to get TikTok Stories

Sadly, there's actually no method for getting TikTok Stories right now if you haven't been selected to participate in the trial. Sorry about it.

Because TikTok Stories is just in the pilot stage only certain users have access to it. All social media apps usually have a trial for select users living in certain countries to test if the feature is a success or not before rolling out to the masses.

If you're one of the lucky chosen ones, you should receive a "TikTok Stories" pop up that will be flagged once you open the app. You should then see a collection of vertical bubbles on the left-hand side of your FYP.

More screenshots of TikTok Stories pic.twitter.com/1PVfgJ9YWT — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 4, 2021

If the trial is a success TikTok will roll out the feature to all users worldwide soon.

