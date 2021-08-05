How to get TikTok Stories: TikTok is secretly testing new feature

5 August 2021, 12:38

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to get TikTok's new Stories feature.

Social media is constantly evolving and just as Twitter announced they were ditching their short-lived Stories feature Fleets (RIP. Gone but not forgotten), TikTok have revealed they're adding a Stories feature of their own.

Now, you're no doubt already familiar with Stories which have been available on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram for a while now. The feature allows users to post pictures and short clips that disappear after 24 hours. Well, now TikTok are hoping to replicate the success of those platforms.

A spokesperson for TikTok told the BBC: "Experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community. We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience."

But how do you get TikTok Stories? Well, here's how.

READ MORE: What is the most viewed video on TikTok? Here are the Top 10

TikTok is secretly testing new feature
TikTok is secretly testing new feature. Picture: Alamy, @MattNavarra via Twitter

How to get TikTok Stories

Sadly, there's actually no method for getting TikTok Stories right now if you haven't been selected to participate in the trial. Sorry about it.

Because TikTok Stories is just in the pilot stage only certain users have access to it. All social media apps usually have a trial for select users living in certain countries to test if the feature is a success or not before rolling out to the masses.

If you're one of the lucky chosen ones, you should receive a "TikTok Stories" pop up that will be flagged once you open the app. You should then see a collection of vertical bubbles on the left-hand side of your FYP.

If the trial is a success TikTok will roll out the feature to all users worldwide soon.

Will you be using TikTok Stories? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

Addison Rae at To All the Boys 2 premiere

Addison Rae: 27 facts about the TikTok star you need to know

Viral

Best memes of 2021 so far: The Weeknd and Bernie Sanders

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Viral

Most viewed TikTok videos: The top 10

What is the most viewed video on TikTok? Here are the Top 10

Viral

xxx

The 'Masc vs. Femme' versatility trend is going viral on TikTok

Viral

What is the d-slur on TikTok?

What is the d-slur on TikTok? The offensive meaning explained

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Miley Cyrus criticised for offering to "educate and forgive" DaBaby after homophobic remarks

Miley Cyrus criticised for offering to "educate and forgive" DaBaby after homophobic remarks

Miley Cyrus

Kendall Jenner is facing a lawsuit from Liu Jo for $1.8 million

Kendall Jenner sued for $1.8 million after allegedly breaching modelling contract

Celeb

Olivia Rodrigo says it's "really hard" watching people dissect her 17-year-old love life

Olivia Rodrigo says it's "really hard" watching people dissect her 17-year-old love life

Olivia Rodrigo

Daniel Radcliffe would like to play Sirius Black or Remus Lupin i

Daniel Radcliffe would like to play Sirius Black or Remus Lupin in a Harry Potter reboot

News

How well do you know Loki?

QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this Loki quiz?

TV & Film

55 iconic Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever lyrics that would make perfect Instagram captions

55 iconic Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever lyrics that would make perfect Instagram captions

Billie Eilish