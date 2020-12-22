Year on TikTok: How to find your 2020 TikTok Wrapped

By Katie Louise Smith

Find out your most popular TikTok videos, most popular songs and everything else in between.

You've got your Spotify Wrapped, you've sorted your Instagram Top 9... Now get ready for your Year On TikTok report!

Yes, TikTok have launched their own version of Wrapped and Rewind called 'Year On TikTok' that delivers all of your most important stats and highlights that defined your 2020 on the app.

In a blog post, TikTok wrote: "From most-played tracks to favourite creative effects, 'Year On TikTok' lets you revisit some of your defining TikTok memories in true TikTok style. Each personalised video highlights TikTok favourites from your 2020, and even shares a handful of top 'vibes' based on the kinds of content you loved most."

Here's how to find and share yours...

Year on TikTok: How to find your 2020 TikTok Rewind. Picture: David Talukdar/NurPhoto via Getty Images, TikTok

How to find your Year On TikTok report:

1) Make sure you have the most recent version of the app.

2) Open TikTok (obviously) and go to the Discover page.

3) At the top, tap on the 'Year On TikTok' banneclick herer. (You might need to scroll back to the first slide to find it.)

4) Tap' Get Started' and the app will load your 2020 TikTok stats.

The feature will tell you what date you joined TikTok, how many videos you posted, the special effect you used the most, your most played song, your most viewed TikTok, your top comments, the amount of times you've shared videos and how many followers you've gained since joining.

However, it doesn't work for everyone. You'll need to be an active TikTok poster to get the full Year on TikTok report to work.

How to get the 2021 badge on TikTok:

Once you've generated your 'Year On TikTok' video, share it to your account. You'll then be able to unlock the 2021 badge that can be added to your profile photo.

And there you have it! Happy TikToking!

