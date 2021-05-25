How to get the 3D photo effect on TikTok

By Jazmin Duribe

The 3D photo trend is going viral on TikTok right now and it'll actually blow your mind.

There's always something blowing up on TikTok. If you see any sort of filter, dance challenge or trend, it probably started on TikTok. The 3D photo trend works by zooming in on the subject in the foreground, while bringing things forward from the background, to make it look like a 3D picture.

But what is the 3D photo effect and how do you get it on TikTok? Well, here's how to do it.

Here's how to get the 3D photo effect on TikTok. Picture: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images, @jera.bean via TikTok

How to do the 3D photo trend on iPhone and TikTok

When the 3D photo trend hit TikTok, everyone wanted to know whether it was actually an effect on TikTok itself or a feature on the latest iPhone. Well, the effect can actually be found on a third-app called CapCut. So before you get started make sure you install CapCut .

1) Open CapCut and click "New Project".

2) Click "Add" and upload 11 photos to your timeline and then edit them.

3) Tap. your photo, hit "Style" and the click "3D Zoom" for each image. Your first four photos will need to be set to 0.5 seconds, and the last seven photos have to be set to 0.3 seconds. You can click "Preview" to see what it'll look like.

4) Click "Export" and save to your camera roll.

5) Upload to TikTok as you normally would.

As you can imagine, the 3D trend has millions of views and people are getting seriously creative with it.

