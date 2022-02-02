Addison Rae is being slammed over "scam" blue light skincare product

By Jazmin Duribe

Valkyrae was forced to pull a similar blue light product in 2021.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Addison Rae is receiving backlash for launching a new beauty product that claims to protect against blue light.

In case you didn't know, Addison isn't just a TikTok star. She's also a singer, actress and owner of ITEM Beauty, which is stocked at Sephora. ITEM is all about clean beauty and she recently launched her latest controversial product, Screen Break.

According to the website, Screen Break is a blue light and anti-pollution face mist that relieves "screen-drained skin with this hydrating boost of blue light protection". The product contains "glycerin to hydrate, niacinamide to tone, dandelion extract to defend daily pollutants and ashwagandha to protect skin as you scroll, swipe and stream".

READ MORE: Addison Rae divides internet after allegedly recording an unreleased Lady Gaga song

Addison Rae is being slammed over "scam" blue light skincare product. Picture: @whoisaddison via Instagram, ITEM Beauty

In a video launching her new product, Addison said: "Meet Screen Break, ITEM Beauty’s Blue light and Anti-Pollution Face Mist. I’m on my phone and laptop a lot, and if you don’t know, the blue light that comes from devices can actually cause skin fatigue. So this is clinically proven to protect your skin from artificial blue light."

Now, there's actually no science to back up that blue light from electronic devices is harmful to skin. A recent study found that the effects of artificial blue light are "nowhere near enough to trigger harmful skin effect". The study also showed that spending an entire week in front of an electronic device that omits blue light is the same as spending one minute outside on a sunny day.

People are now criticising Addison for "scamming" her fans with a bogus product.

This month, Addison Rae launched her newest beauty product, a spray called Screen Break... which protects from blue light



Who gunna tell her? pic.twitter.com/FYNRMe7yKY — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 1, 2022

DO NOT BUY THE ADDISON RAE BLUE LIGHT SKIN CARE MIST !!! pic.twitter.com/qBNmsuFKuq — ilikecheesecats 😺 (@cannedpiss) February 2, 2022

You're trying to tell me Valkyrae's "RFLCT" and Addison Rae's "Screen Break" aren't from the same team?



Riiiight pic.twitter.com/KsIwrKMHRu — Chris Palladino (@wggchrisp) February 1, 2022

Addison Rae is now taking the Valkyrae route of making a skincare that “protects against blue light”



Do these idiot influencers never learn https://t.co/YfgmO0JHJ2 — Kavos (@KavosYT) February 1, 2022

Did they just not see how a different streamer went down in flames after pulling the same shit or 💀 https://t.co/4Q8YeM4aBY pic.twitter.com/NDpA9cecq0 — swingchip💙 (@swingchip930) February 2, 2022

Blue Light 🤝 Shitty Agents

Girls named Rae https://t.co/x7CZXvxA8g — Aidan 'Zirene' Moon (@Zirene) February 1, 2022

No offense to her but i hope the internet cancels her ass the way they did Valkyrae. I better see the same fucking energy. https://t.co/nxhPbhthcC — ☀️🌙Anthony Ok🌱 (@awgeanthvnyy) February 1, 2022

@whoisaddison You need to talk to Valkyrae. She & her blue light protecting skin care crap got run into the ground because it is pure snake-oil.

You get more blue light from the sun in minutes compared to how much you get from any screens. Your image is being used to sell a scam. pic.twitter.com/OkSUIPLw9L — Kyle Davis (@TheDaringPastry) February 2, 2022

This hasn't been the first time an influencer has tried to cash in on the unfounded fear of blue light, though. Last year, Twitch streamer Valkyrae launched a similar product, RFLCT, which claimed to protect gamers from damaging blue light rays.

However, a number of professionals came forward to explain that the science behind it was questionable, which led to the product being pulled from Ultra Beauty. RFLCT eventually closed its doors all together following the backlash, but Valkyrae warned that Addison's spray might have been made by the same company as hers…

She tweeted: "IM REBRANDING TO JUST VALKY LOL HOW IS THIS REAL?! I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the same company."

IM REBRANDING TO JUST VALKY LOL HOW IS THIS REAL?! I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the same company🙃 https://t.co/aK074ioDUs — JUST VALKY (@Valkyrae) February 2, 2022

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!