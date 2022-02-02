Addison Rae is being slammed over "scam" blue light skincare product

2 February 2022, 17:13 | Updated: 2 February 2022, 19:37

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Valkyrae was forced to pull a similar blue light product in 2021.

Addison Rae is receiving backlash for launching a new beauty product that claims to protect against blue light.

In case you didn't know, Addison isn't just a TikTok star. She's also a singer, actress and owner of ITEM Beauty, which is stocked at Sephora. ITEM is all about clean beauty and she recently launched her latest controversial product, Screen Break.

According to the website, Screen Break is a blue light and anti-pollution face mist that relieves "screen-drained skin with this hydrating boost of blue light protection". The product contains "glycerin to hydrate, niacinamide to tone, dandelion extract to defend daily pollutants and ashwagandha to protect skin as you scroll, swipe and stream".

Addison Rae is being slammed over "scam" blue light skincare product.
Addison Rae is being slammed over "scam" blue light skincare product. Picture: @whoisaddison via Instagram, ITEM Beauty

In a video launching her new product, Addison said: "Meet Screen Break, ITEM Beauty’s Blue light and Anti-Pollution Face Mist. I’m on my phone and laptop a lot, and if you don’t know, the blue light that comes from devices can actually cause skin fatigue. So this is clinically proven to protect your skin from artificial blue light."

Now, there's actually no science to back up that blue light from electronic devices is harmful to skin. A recent study found that the effects of artificial blue light are "nowhere near enough to trigger harmful skin effect". The study also showed that spending an entire week in front of an electronic device that omits blue light is the same as spending one minute outside on a sunny day.

People are now criticising Addison for "scamming" her fans with a bogus product.

This hasn't been the first time an influencer has tried to cash in on the unfounded fear of blue light, though. Last year, Twitch streamer Valkyrae launched a similar product, RFLCT, which claimed to protect gamers from damaging blue light rays.

However, a number of professionals came forward to explain that the science behind it was questionable, which led to the product being pulled from Ultra Beauty. RFLCT eventually closed its doors all together following the backlash, but Valkyrae warned that Addison's spray might have been made by the same company as hers…

She tweeted: "IM REBRANDING TO JUST VALKY LOL HOW IS THIS REAL?! I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the same company."

