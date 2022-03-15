Addison Rae says she thought she would be married by now

By Jazmin Duribe

Addison is currently dating Omer Fedi.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Addison Rae has opened up about her relationship with Bryce Hall and said that she thought she would be married by now.

At one point, Addison and Bryce were TikTok's power couple. The couple were first linked back in 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official on New Years Day in 2020. However, at the end of January, Bryce confirmed that they were actually not dating.

By June, it appeared like the couple had reconciled and started posting TikToks together again (although, Addison said they were just friends.) Then, in August of that same year both Addison and Bryce confirmed they were single. However, in October the duo started hanging out again and even wore matching Halloween outfits. The couple confirmed they were officially back together the following month on YouTube.

READ MORE: Addison Rae fans want her to join the cast of Euphoria following viral photoshoot

Addison Rae says she thought she would be married by now. Picture: Alamy, @addisonraee via Instagram

Sadly, rumours that Bryce had cheated on Addison during a trip to Las Vegas started circulating in February 2021. In March, Bryce confirmed that he "didn't cheat on Addison" on Twitter. However, by the end of that month Addison and Bryce called it quits yet again when Addison referred to Bryce as her "ex" in an interview with Zane Lowe.

The 21-year-old actress has since moved on and is currently in a relationship with guitarist Omer Fedi. However, in her new Snapchat show Addison Rae Goes Home, Addison returns to her hometown in Louisiana following her public break up with Bryce and opens up about how it affected her.

In episode 2, Addison catches up with her mother Sheri, friend Madison and Madison's mum Heather. "Throughout that time it was really hard to keep it together, and you know, being asked about it, and then bringing it up in interviews, it hurts," Addison explained.

"I think everything in my life I try and do with the best intentions and people like to think that I have bad intentions, or I’m trying to be evil, or hurtful and that’s really not me."

She added: "When I hear people say all these bad things that are simply just untrue it really hurts me, because it's like no I want to make you feel comfortable about me or feel good about the things I do. The lies just make it really hard."

Addison also said that she felt insecure about herself following their relationship and that Bryce was her first adult relationship.

Newly single, Addison then goes to blow off some steam with some old friends. And when she returns, the conversation soon turns to boys and marriage.

She said: "I used to think I was gonna be married, probably right now, but I’m not and nothing’s wrong with that all. But, isn’t it so crazy, we have friends and know people who have babies, and are married, and engaged that are younger than us. And it's like, wow, I don't think so. I don't know."