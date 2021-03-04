The Addison Rae, Bryce Hall and Samantha Salvador cheating drama explained

By Jazmin Duribe

What happened between Addison Rae, Bryce Hall and Samantha Salvador? Here's a detailed breakdown of all the cheating rumours.

Bryce Hall has denied cheating on his girlfriend Addison Rae, after rumours began circulating that he had strayed during a trip to Las Vegas.

Addison and Bryce (dubbed Braddison by fans) are one of TikTok's most-loved couples. The duo officially started dating for the second time in October 2020. Addison and Bryce are thought to have dated in early 2020 too.

Sadly, the couple were recently hit by a cheating scandal involving adult actress Dana Wolf and Instagram influencer Samantha Salvador. But what actually happened? Here's your comprehensive guide to the cheating allegations.

What happened between Addison Rae and Bryce Hall? Did Bryce Hall cheat on Addison Rae with Dana Wolf?

The Bryce Hall cheating allegations all started following a trip to Las Vegas. In February, Bryce went to Sin City with his influencer friends via private jet. However, shortly after they'd returned back to Los Angeles, rumours started circulating that Bryce had cheated on Addison in Las Vegas. Alleged text messages from adult film star Dana Wolfe were also exposed.

YouTuber Keemstar shared screenshots of texts that were allegedly between Dana and a friend on his Drama Alert channel. The texts, which had been sent to him by a mystery influencer (who demanded $75,000 for them!!!), showed Dana claiming she had hooked up with Bryce Hall twice during the trip. Keemstar said he had no proof that the texts were even real and Bryce denied all of the allegations to Keemstar. He also claimed he would be taking legal action.

Later, Addison tweeted and deleted "disappointed but not surprised" and "figures" which fans believed referred to the cheating claims. Photos of Bryce eating at the same restaurant as Addison with YouTuber Tana Mongeau then sparked speculation the couple had split.

On Monday (Mar 1), Bryce addressed the rumours on Twitter, writing: "I didn't cheat on Addison." Bryce also spoke to Kevin Wong, and said: "Everything's fine. I don't know why everybody overreacts, but until we do our own thing or say anything - I don't know, I feel like everyone's overreacting about stupid shit."

I didn’t cheat on addison. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 1, 2021

Samantha Salvador has denied the Bryce Hall cheating allegations.

It was rumoured that Bryce Hall may have cheated with Instagram influencer Samantha Salvador (also known as Saiviantha), who was also in Las Vegas with Bryce and his friends. Samantha shared photos from the trip on Instagram Stories and gave a shout out to his vlog, however, it's unclear how the rumours actually started.

Samantha has now denied that anything happened between her and Bryce on Instagram Stories. "I wasn’t originally going to address this because the truth always comes out, um, but now that my name and my at name is out there and being dragged through the mud, I think it’s important to say my part," she explained. "I actually met Bryce and his team that night because I was connected by a really good friend of mine to go there for work. It was a business, networking type of thing."

Samantha went on to say that she was never alone with Bryce because both of their friends were present and he spent the majority of the time on FaceTime to Addison. She added: "There was nothing that I constituted that was disloyal at all. He was on FaceTime to Addison multiple times. He even serenaded her with the piano. Nothing I would ever count as disloyal."

She continued: "From what I saw in those six hours with those guys he handled himself in a very conducive way. Like, he had a girlfriend. There was nothing I saw that was disingenuous, or anything I would label sketchy or weird. I never got close to Bryce in that way. He has a girlfriend, he's in a happy relationship, we respect relationships out here. All of that stuff is just all blown out of proportion."

Addison Rae Instagram Stories. Picture: @addisonraee via Instagram

Is Addison Rae single now? Did she break up with Bryce Hall?

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall haven't confirmed that their relationship has ended. Shortly after the cheating news, Addison was seen looking visibly upset by paparazzi who kept pressing her about the cheating allegations and the state of her relationship.

Addison has now released a statement on Instagram Stories, which read: "I love y'all and am always so grateful for the kind words and support you show me. Sharing my life with y'all makes me happy, but some things I choose to handle offline.

"When and If I want to share, I will make that decision. Thank you again for all the love and support. Hate is never the answer."