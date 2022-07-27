Addison Rae says she's "struggling" amid her dad Monty Lopez's alleged cheating drama

By Jazmin Duribe

"My life is forever changed."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Addison Rae has admitted that she is "struggling" since it was revealed that her father, Monty Lopez, had allegedly been having an affair.

On Monday (July 25), Addison tweeted: "I've really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express.

"My life is forever changed thanks to all of the people who decided to care about me and support me. I love y’all <3 life is weird but worth it."

Soon after sharing her tweet, "#WELOVEYOUADDISON" began trending on Twitter and her fans started sending the TikTok star messages of encouragement.

READ MORE: Addison Rae responds to rumours she landed a part in Stranger Things 5

Who is Addison Rae's dad Monty Lopez? The cheating drama explained

Addison Rae says she's "struggling" amid her dad Monty Lopez's alleged cheating drama. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage, @montylopez via Instagram

Addison's tweet appears to be the first time Addison has addressed the ongoing drama with her father.

Earlier this month, Addison's father made headlines when videos of a man that looked like him at a club with a brunette went viral. Renée Ash, 25, then came forward and alleged she'd had a five-month affair with him while he was still with Addison's mother Sheri Easterling.

Renée claims that Monty told her that he had split from Addison's mother and they were in the process of divorcing. "Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me," she told Page Six.

"He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together."

I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express. My life is forever changed thanks to all of the people who decided to care about me and support me. I love y’all <3 life is weird but worth it — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 25, 2022

Following the scandal, Sheri changed her Instagram bio to "single mom". She then released a statement on Instagram Stories, which read: "Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved. I will be okay.

"My biggest concern is -and always will be- my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them."

Sheri, who also shares Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8, with Monty, continued: "My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay. Thank you for all for the love support and kind messages. It means the world to me."

Read more Addison Rae news here: