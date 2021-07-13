Addison Rae receives backlash for excitedly greeting Donald Trump at UFC event

13 July 2021, 12:44

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Is Addison Rae a Donald Trump supporter? Here's what happened at the UFC event…

Addison Rae is being accused of supporting former US President Donald Trump after a YouTube video showed the TikTok star excitedly greeting him at a recent UFC event.

Addison attended the UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor event this weekend after allegedly landing a gig as a UFC correspondent. She then reportedly got fired after she was heavily criticised for stealing a job from a professional journalist (although, reports suggest she wasn't an official correspondent anyway).

Now there's a video of Addison walking up to Donald Trump and tapping him on the shoulder. When he turns around, Addison introduces herself to him. "I am Addison. I have to say hi. Hello. So nice to meet you," she says. Her friends behind her then make comments about the interaction like, "Addison Rae exposed", "She knows what she's doing" and "Trump's gonna fuck her, easy." The video – titled 'Donald Trump Is Smashing Addison Rae!' – was shared on the NELK YouTube channel.

READ MORE: Addison Rae "fired" from UFC presenting duties following backlash

Addison Rae receives backlash for excitedly greeting Donald Trump at UFC event.
Addison Rae receives backlash for excitedly greeting Donald Trump at UFC event. Picture: @addisonraee via Instagram, NELK via YouTube

As you can imagine, Addison's fans were disappointed to see her fan-girling over the disgraced former President, who is known for his offensive views. "Oopsies Addison… your Republican is showing," one user tweeted. Another added: "She ain't even have to go up to him too. Everybody else was seated but she had to fangirl. Went up to him grinning from ear to ear talkin bout it’s nice to meet you!"

Addison hasn't addressed the video in question just yet but fans have long suspected Addison is a Republican after a viral TikTok from September 2020 claimed she had consistently voted for the Republican Party in 2014, 2016 and 2018. Addison debunked the rumours, though, insisting that she had never registered to vote. She also would have been too young to vote in 2014 and 2016. The TikToker who posted the video later apologised.

Last year, Addison also denied rumours that she had a Trump 2020 flag in her room, after she shared an image of her messy bedroom on social media and users thought they saw a Trump flag on the floor. Addison then said that it was actually an Old Navy beach towel, sharing a photo of it as proof.

READ MORE: Is Addison Rae a Republican? TikTok star responds to voter registration accusations

