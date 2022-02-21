Addison Rae fans want her to join the cast of Euphoria following viral photoshoot

By Jazmin Duribe

"I would love to do Euphoria. I really just love all of the girls that are on it."

Could Addison Rae be joining the cast of Euphoria? Well, if her fans get their way she just might be…

As you know, Addison is no longer just a TikTok star. Addison has released her own music (she even has a Lady Gaga cover on the way!) and started her own beauty brand, ITEM Beauty. She's also a talented actress, starring in a leading role in Netflix's He's All That. Addison obviously impressed Netflix with her acting debut because she even has more Netflix projects in the pipeline.

So, with Euphoria season 2 almost drawing to a close and with the action-packed finale coming up next week, fans are already thinking about which new cast members will be joining Euphoria season 3. Now people are demanding that Addison gets cast in the hit HBO drama because of a viral photoshoot.

Addison Rae fans want her to join the cast of Euphoria following viral photoshoot. Picture: Alamy, HBO

Last week, Addison shared two posts from a photoshoot on Instagram. In one image, Addison is crawling on the floor, in another she's posing in a dimly-lit stairwell and in a third Addison has a lampshade on her head. The moody images were giving major Euphoria vibes and fans couldn't get enough.

One user asked: "Addison are u in euphoria?" Another added: "Euphoria vibes." And a third commented: "It's giving me Euphoria."

While this is nothing but a fan campaign at the moment, Addison has previously stated that she would love a chance to flex her acting chops on the series.

When asked if there was any show she would like to guest star in, Addison told MTV: "I would love to do Euphoria. I really just love all of the girls that are on it… Sydney's amazing, Alexa's amazing, obviously Zendaya's amazing. But they're all really sweet. Well, I’ve met Alexa, and she was really really sweet. And I would love to work with her."

You heard it here first. Watch this space…

