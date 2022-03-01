Addison Rae addresses backlash to Euphoria social media post

By Jazmin Duribe

Is Addison Rae going to be in Euphoria? Here's how a simple promotional tweet sent Twitter into meltdown.

Addison Rae has addressed the backlash surrounding her tweet about Euphoria.

On Sunday (Feb 27), HBO aired the dramatic Euphoria season 2 finale. It was an intense episode with Fez's house being raided, Maddy finally getting to beat up Cassie for her relationship with Nate, and Elliot playing guitar to Rue.

Not wanting her fans to miss out on the action, Addison reminded her followers to watch the episode before it aired. She tweeted: "Don’t forget to watch euphoria tonight," alongside a winking face.

Is Addison Rae going to be in Euphoria? Picture: Alamy, Addison Rae via YouTube

Now, this normally wouldn't be an issue but there has been talk about Addison possibly becoming a Euphoria cast member. Addison's fans campaigned for her to join the series following a set of viral photos she shared on Instagram that nailed the Euphoria aesthetic. The TikTok star and actress has also previously spoken about wanting to be on the show and she's even met the main cast.

She told MTV: "I would love to do Euphoria. I really just love all of the girls that are on it… Sydney's amazing, Alexa's amazing, obviously Zendaya's amazing. But they're all really sweet. Well, I’ve met Alexa, and she was really really sweet. And I would love to work with her."

So when people saw Addison's tweet, they assumed that she would either be in the season finale or one of her songs would be included in the soundtrack.

People then threatened to cancel their HBO subscriptions and after watching the show it was apparent that Addison was nowhere to be seen, which only made people more mad that Addison had hinted at her cameo.

Addison later clarified what her intentions were behind the tweet. She said: "Why’s everyone freaking out? I was just posting a friendly reminder since it’s Sunday.. anyways.. :P."

Addison is in her troll era and we respect it.