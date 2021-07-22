Addison Rae seemingly dodges question about being a Trump supporter

By Jazmin Duribe

Addison has previously received backlash for excitedly greeting Donald Trump at an event.

Addison Rae has been caught avoiding a question about being a Donald Trump supporter by paparazzi.

Fans have questioned the TikTok star's political stance after she was caught excitedly greeting the controversial former US President at the UFC 264 event (you know, the one where she was allegedly fired from being a correspondent).

In a YouTube video, Addison was caught walking up Trump and tapping him on the shoulder. When he turns around, Addison introduces herself to him, and says: "I am Addison. I have to say hi. Hello. So nice to meet you."

Addison Rae seemingly dodges question about being a Trump supporter. Picture: @whoisaddison via Instagram, Alamy

There has also been rumours that Addison is a Republican after a viral TikTok from September 2020 claimed she had consistently voted for the Republican Party in 2014, 2016 and 2018. And fans thought she had a Trump 2020 flag in her bedroom. It was later proven that both claims were not true.

Since then, many have wondered if Addison actually supports Donald Trump. A new clip now shows Addison speaking to the paparazzi. One asks: "Are you still getting flack for being a Trump supporter?" However, Addison doesn't answer the question and walks back to her car.

Many have called on Addison to address the situation and finally confirm if she is a Trump supporter or not. One social media user said: "Addison Rae getting asked if she's a trump supporter and her staying silent like…" Another said: "addison rae is gross her privilege is showing and her silence speaks volumes. it’s clear she still supports trump after denying it multiple times, just shows how ignorant she is and how she does not care about minorities. she never cared ab the blm movement like she said she did." And a third added: "Addison Rae just speed walked when asked about being a Trump supporter. —>"

addison rae getting asked if shes a trump supporter and her staying silent like… — hala (@wqrnettes) July 21, 2021

addison rae is gross her privilege is showing and her silence speaks volumes. it’s clear she still supports trump after denying it multiple times, just shows how ignorant she is and how she does not care about minorities. she never cared ab the blm movement like she said she did — no (@ihysmshutup) July 21, 2021

Addison Rae just speed walked when asked about being a Trump supporter. —> pic.twitter.com/cq2cQPeUmc — Ig–Clebritea (@celebrirea) July 22, 2021

Addison is yet to speak on her political views only confirming that she was to vote for the first time in the 2020 US Election.

