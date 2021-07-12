Addison Rae "fired" from UFC presenting duties following backlash

Addison Rae claims she has been "fired" from her short-lived role as a UFC correspondent following backlash from professional journalists.

On Friday (July 9), the 'Obsessed' singer and TikTok star announced she had landed a new gig as a UFC correspondent for the UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor match. "I studied broadcast journalism in college for three whole months to prepare for this moment," Addison tweeted, alongside two photos of herself in a yellow dress holding a UFC-branded microphone. (She attended Louisiana State University before dropping out to focus on her TikTok career.)

Although it's common for celebrities to work as correspondents at red carpet events, Addison received backlash for taking up space from professional journalists who aren't privileged enough to be in her position.

"I went to Journalism school for two years and interned (unpaid) for another 1.5 years after that. Never got hired on and had to switch careers. Thank you for this info," one person tweeted.

Another added: "This is disrespectful to all the people who go to college and work their asses off for jobs like this and sometimes don’t even get them but because Addison has clout she gets them over QUALIFIED sports journalists."

Just a few hours later, Addison tweeted: "Nvm, y’all got me fired."

However, it turns out Addison probably wasn't an official UFC corespondent anyway. A source told E! News: "She did one social activation for UFC where she interviewed Dustin because they're from the same town, Lafayette. She's not, nor was she ever, a correspondent. She'll be at the fight tonight but just as a spectator. There were never any plans for her to have any further official responsibilities."