TikTok star Ali Abulaban accused of double-murder of his wife and her friend

By Jazmin Duribe

Ali Abulaban had been spying on his wife Ana using their daughter's iPad.

A TikToker has been accused of shooting and killing his wife and her "companion".

Ali Abulaban, 29, heard his wife speaking to another man at their San Diego apartment after he secretly installed a listening app on his five-year-old daughter's iPad. He then went to the apartment and allegedly shot both Ana Abulaban, 28, and Rayburn Cadenas Barron, 29, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

According to Deputy District Attorney Taren Brast, Ali had moved out of their apartment on October 18 and checked into a hotel on the request of his wife. The month before, Ana Abulaban reported that her husband had pushed her and she had planned to file for a restraining order.

TikTok star Ali Abulaban accused of double-murder of his wife and her friend. Picture: Ana Abulaban via Facebook

Three days after moving out, Ali managed to sneak back into the apartment while his wife wasn't there. Whilst in their home, he trashed it and then installed the listening device on his daughter's iPad because he suspected Ana had been cheating on him.

Hours later, Ali heard his wife talking and giggling with a man. He then raced to the apartment with security camera footage showing him running out of the elevator and towards apartment. Once inside, Brast said Ali shot Rayburn three times before shooting his wife in the head.

After the shootings, Ali confessed to the killings in a phone call to his mother. He then picked up his daughter from school, while still armed, and called the police, who arrested him 45 minutes later while his daughter was still in the car.

On Monday (Oct 25), Ali appeared at San Diego County Superior Court and pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder as well as special-circumstance allegations of multiple killings, the newspaper reported.

Judge Kimberlee Lagotta ordered that Ali would be jailed without bail. The judge also issued a protective order that means he will need to stay away from his daughter, who is being cared for by family.

Before the tragic killings, Ali was a big TikTok star. Known as JinnKid online, Ali's TikTok account – which boasts more than 940,000 followers – is dedicated to comedy skits and impersonations of the character Tony Montana from the 1983 movie Scarface and controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

People have been demanding that the platform deactivate the account, but as it stands, Ali's TikTok account still remains active with his last video being posted five days ago.

