TikTok users warn followers about disturbing April 24th videos

19 April 2021, 19:35

TikTok April 24th: What does is mean?
TikTok April 24th: What does is mean? Picture: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

What does April 24th mean on TikTok? Here's why people are warning their followers about it.

WARNING: This article contains information that some people may find triggering or upsetting. Please read ahead with caution.

TikTok users are warning other people who use the platform about a disturbing topic that has popped up on the app, regarding April 24th and sexual assault.

As Newsweek reports, TikTok users claim that a small group of men have declared April 24th as a "national day" for carrying out sexual assault, although it's not clear where the unacceptable videos originated or who started them. While many have claimed that the videos were a "joke" started by trolls, multiple TikTok users have been sharing warnings with their followers.

Since the #April24 hashtag went viral, it has garnered 26 million views. Thankfully, if you search #April24 on TikTok, you won't find any of the original troll videos. Instead, you'll be met with videos of people condemning those who started it, alongside people spreading the word and urging people to stay safe regardless.

What does April 24th mean on TikTok?

How to report the April 24th videos on TikTok

Obviously, these April 24th videos are incredibly dangerous. If you see any, you can report a TikTok with three simple clicks. Here's how to do it.

1) Tap the arrow in the bottom right of the video, underneath the comment section button.

2) On the bottom row, you'll find a flag icon with the word 'Report' underneath.

3) Once you've tapped 'Report', you'll need to select the reason that best applies to the video.

If you need help or want to talk to someone, you can visit RapeCrisis.org or call their National Telephone Helpline at 0808 802 9999. If you're in the US, you can visit RAINN.org or call The National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

