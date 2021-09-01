People are calling out this viral TikTok trend where people pretend to be arrested

1 September 2021, 17:51 | Updated: 1 September 2021, 17:58

By Sam Prance

The viral TikTok trend is being called out for "glamorising" police brutality.

A TikTok trend is coming under fire for how "insensitive" it is. People are sharing videos in which they pretend to be arrested.

TikTok is no stranger to problematic and controversial trends. Over the past few years, the app has become home to a wide variety of bizarre and offensive challenges. Last year, creators were called out for "glamorising violence" with the Mugshot Challenge, and this year, TikTokers have come under fire for trying to free a killer from jail because of how "cute" he is.

Now, another questionable trend is taking over TikTok and people are criticising it for how it makes light of police brutality.

People are calling out this viral TikTok trend where people pretend to be arrested. Picture: Jose Maria Hernandez / EyeEm, @tommykok via TikTok

Yes. There are now thousands of videos on TikTok in which people pretend to be arrested for likes. In the videos, the TikTok users often act as though they're being pushed up against a wall and beaten by police, before turning to the viewer in a bid to gauge sympathy. The TikTok users are often white and they are being called out for glamourising police brutality.

One video created by @tommykok has currently been viewed over 10.2 million times. The clip is captioned: "The brothers in crime turned themselves in" and a cover of Rihanna's 'Diamonds' plays as the words "You two are arrested.", "Hands on your back" appear on screen. Tommy also whispers "I love you to the viewer".

Comments under the video include: "how do i delete someone else's video?", "The only crime they committed was this video" and "please never let me see anything like this again". Someone also wrote: "White people glamorising police brutality is beyond offensive".

As it stands, Tommy and other TikTok users are yet to respond to the backlash. We'll update you if they do.

