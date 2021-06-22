Avril Lavigne joins TikTok with iconic Tony Hawk Sk8er Boi video

By Jazmin Duribe

Avril Lavigne AND Tony Hawk!? My teen self is about to combust.

Avril Lavigne has officially hopped on TikTok and suddenly it feels like the '00s all over again.

As you know, Avril was the Princess of Pop Punk back in the day. She gave us hits like 'Sk8er Boi' , 'Complicated' and 'I'm with You', which literally defined our youth. Not to mention she had everyone wearing ties over t-shirts, the darkest shade of black eyeliner on the market and sweatbands on our wrists. What an icon.

Anyway, on Monday (June 21), Avril (who is currently working on a musical project with Willow Smith, btw) decided to recreate her 'Sk8er Boi' music video and it's what pop punk dreams are made of.

READ MORE: Willow Smith and Avril Lavigne are releasing a pop-punk duet

Avril Lavigne joins TikTok with iconic Tony Hawk Sk8er Boi video. Picture: @avrillavigne via TikTok

In the clip, Avril rocked her signature striped tie and t-shirt combination as she lip-synced to her 2002 hit single. Avril wasn't alone, though. She recruited none other than skateboarding legend, and THEE original Sk8er Boi, Tony Hawk to join her. Tony showed off his skateboarding tricks on an ocean front skate ramp and proved that, of course, he still has it.

As you can imagine, TikTok users were absolutely obsessed with the nostalgic vibes. One wrote: "MY INNER CHILD IS SCREAMING." And another added: "Girl hasn't aged since 2000."

ICYMI, Monday marked Go Skateboarding Day, an annual event organised by the International Association of Skateboard Companies to make the sport more accessible to people around the world. Avril has obviously been gearing up for her TikTok and skateboarding takeover as she showed off her skills on Instagram in a dress and slippers.

It's confirmed: Avril is back to dominate the music, skateboarding and fashion industry and we're very, very ready.