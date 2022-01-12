TikTok star Axel Webber gets touching message from Charlie Puth after being rejected from Juilliard

By Jazmin Duribe

"Not only did I not get into Juilliard, but I didn't get into five of these 'prestigious' schools that I wanted to get into that I thought would better my career."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

TikTok star Axel Webber received a comforting message from singer Charlie Puth after he was rejected from New York City's prestigious Juilliard School.

In case you didn't know, Axel is a TikTok sensation. People quickly fell in love with him after he went viral for sharing a video of his teeny New York City apartment. He has also been sharing his application process for Juilliard School and quest to become an actor.

Recently, Axel posted a video reading a letter he received from the performing arts school, which counts Adam Driver and Viola Davis as its alumni. After thanking him for auditioning, the letter read: "As you are already aware, due to our callback process, you are no longer under consideration for admission for Fall 2022."

A little defeated, Axel thanked his followers for "watching the journey" and said he'd "have to find a different way to be an actor".

READ MORE: Billie Eilish drags Benny Blanco for dissing Charlie Puth in viral TikTok video

TikTok star Axel Webber gets touching message from Charlie Puth after being rejected from Juilliard. Picture: @axelwebber via TikTok, @charlieputh via TikTok,

Axel's comment section was flooded with kind words from numerous celebrities and musicians including Charlie Puth, who offered Axel some words of encouragement. "Hey friend...I also didn't get into Juilliard ... but things ended up being just fine for me. I cried too," the Grammy-nominated singer commented on the video.

Charlie then stitched Axel's video and shared some of his own experiences with the performing arts application process in a TikTok titled 'To Axel and anyone that has experienced rejection'. "Not only did I not get into Juilliard, but I didn't get into five of these 'prestigious' schools that I wanted to get into that I thought would better my career," Charlie explained.

"While I do think school is great, and I did end up going to Berklee [College of Music], a prestigious conservatory for the arts is not going to be the thing that defines your career as an actor. It certainly wasn't the only and most important thing that made my career happen."

He continued: "We experience rejection every day of our lives and as hard as it is to swallow in the moment, it's the thing that pushes you further creatively. It pushes my music, and it's going to push your acting as well.

"You, Axel, do not need to worry at all. I like your videos a lot, there's something very special about you. And I like your tiny apartment. You're gonna be OK bro, I promise."

In two further videos, Axel thanked Charlie for his words and said the rejection made him feel like it was "another step and not a loss". He also urged his fans to stop flooding Juilliard's comment section with hate after it was reported Axel's furious fans have started attacking their social media pages.