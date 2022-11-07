Bella Poarch files for divorce from 'secret' husband of almost four years

7 November 2022, 12:58

By Katie Louise Smith

Bella and Tyler reportedly got married in January 2019.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bella Poarch has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of almost four years.

According to both BuzzFeed and TMZ, the 25-year-old TikTok star has filed for divorce from Tyler Poarch. Los Angeles County court documents show that Bella and Tyler got married way back in January 2019, with Bella’s petition for the dissolution of the marriage filed on November 2nd 2022. The documents state that Bella cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the end of their marriage.

The news has come as a huge shock to Bella's fans and followers who had no idea she was even married. And there's currently no evidence of Tyler on any of Bella's social media platforms either.

Bella Poarch files for divorce from 'secret' husband Tyler
Bella Poarch files for divorce from 'secret' husband Tyler. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty, @bellapoarch via TikTok

Despite being one the of the biggest TikTokers on the planet, Bella has managed to keep her private life completely off social media. Aside from false rumours regarding a sex tape with her and rapper Tyga, Bella has not divulged any information about who she's dating.

She previously mentioned that she had been single for about a year while appearing on the H3 podcast with Ethan and Hila Klein back in June 2021, so it seems like she and Tyler had not been together as a couple for a while.

Bella has yet to speak publicly about her marriage, but the reports have left fans both confused and impressed at how she’s managed to keep it quiet. (Shout out to Bella's friends in particular who knew and didn't leak her personal business to the world!)

As well as her 'secret' marriage, the court documents also revealed Bella’s real name, which has come as a massive shock to fans.

It turns out that Poarch is actually Tyler's surname. Bella’s name, as it appears on the documents, is actually Denarie Bautista Taylor.

Read more Bella Poarch news here:

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe & Evan Rachel Wood on the power of wigs for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch: 24 facts about the TikTok star you probably didn't know

Viral

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Viral

Steve Harvey Halloween costumes go viral thanks to NSFW clip

Steve Harvey Halloween costumes go viral on TikTok thanks to NSFW "sit on it" clip

Viral

Taylor Swift Lana Del Rey memes: The funniest reactions to Snow on the Beach

Lana Del Rey is basically silent in Taylor Swift's Snow on the Beach and the memes are brutal

Taylor Swift

Liz Truss Prime Minister

10 things that lasted longer than Liz Truss as Prime Minister

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Netflix renews Monster for season 2 and 3

Netflix renews Monster series for season 2 and 3

News

The Watcher season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

The Watcher season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

News

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged and the story of how they met is iconic

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged and the story of how they met is iconic

Celeb

Selena Gomez claps back after Francia Raisa appears to take a dig at her

Selena Gomez claps back at Francia Raisa dig following Taylor Swift comment

Selena Gomez

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

Dakota Schiffer Drag Race UK

Drag Race UK’s Dakota Schiffer reacts to her controversial elimination and judges critiques

RuPaul's Drag Race