Bella Poarch files for divorce from 'secret' husband of almost four years

By Katie Louise Smith

Bella and Tyler reportedly got married in January 2019.

Bella Poarch has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of almost four years.

According to both BuzzFeed and TMZ, the 25-year-old TikTok star has filed for divorce from Tyler Poarch. Los Angeles County court documents show that Bella and Tyler got married way back in January 2019, with Bella’s petition for the dissolution of the marriage filed on November 2nd 2022. The documents state that Bella cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the end of their marriage.

The news has come as a huge shock to Bella's fans and followers who had no idea she was even married. And there's currently no evidence of Tyler on any of Bella's social media platforms either.

Bella Poarch files for divorce from 'secret' husband Tyler. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty, @bellapoarch via TikTok

Despite being one the of the biggest TikTokers on the planet, Bella has managed to keep her private life completely off social media. Aside from false rumours regarding a sex tape with her and rapper Tyga, Bella has not divulged any information about who she's dating.

She previously mentioned that she had been single for about a year while appearing on the H3 podcast with Ethan and Hila Klein back in June 2021, so it seems like she and Tyler had not been together as a couple for a while.

Bella has yet to speak publicly about her marriage, but the reports have left fans both confused and impressed at how she’s managed to keep it quiet. (Shout out to Bella's friends in particular who knew and didn't leak her personal business to the world!)

bella poarch having an entire career in the spotlight while hiding a whole man for four years is a crazy level of stealth. pic.twitter.com/2NOaaULmEb — elliot 🎈 (@feralpixies) November 6, 2022

the fact that bella poarch's friends didn't snitch are loyal since she managed to keep her marriage a secret for four years. — (⁠｡⁠•̀⁠ᴗ⁠-⁠)✨ (@spicydilis) November 6, 2022

Bella Poarch being the 3rd most followed TikTok account, having the most liked Tiktok video of all time, and being on the same music charts as Beyoncé and Taylor swift while still finding a way to keep a husband a secret is actually some sort of talent.. I just can’t explain — queensh$t (@t_queensh) November 6, 2022

As well as her 'secret' marriage, the court documents also revealed Bella’s real name, which has come as a massive shock to fans.

It turns out that Poarch is actually Tyler's surname. Bella’s name, as it appears on the documents, is actually Denarie Bautista Taylor.

