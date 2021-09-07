Bella Poarch drinks pickle juice straight from the jar in viral TikTok
7 September 2021, 12:16
"Pickle juice is a different level of taste from all other juices."
Bella Poarch has revealed that she loves to drink pickle juice in a viral TikTok.
The world is pretty much obsessed with pickles. It's slapped in our burgers, salads and even deep-fried for a little snack. But the juice? Hm, we're not sold.
On Monday (Sep 6), the TikTok star and 'Inferno' singer shared a video of herself sipping on pickle juice straight from the jar with a banner reading, "Who loves pickle juice?" above her. She captioned the post: "Is it weird to like pickle juice?" Bella's TikTok quickly went viral and it currently has 5.2 million views.
Well, Bella's fans have spoken and apparently drinking pickle juice isn't that weird at all. If you sift through some comments on it being a little odd, you'll also find many of people confessing to being pickle juice drinkers.
One user commented: "Pickle juice is a different level of taste from all other juices." Another wrote: "It's actually so surprisingly good." And a third said: "I actually like it. Loads of people say I'm weird for it."
Pickle juice actually has a host of health benefits. Athletes have been raving about pickle juice for years and evidence suggests that it could help relieve muscle cramps. A 2010 study found that drinking a small amount of pickle juice could get rid of muscle cramps within 1.5 minutes. The recovery was also 45% faster after drinking the juice than after drinking no liquid at all.
It's thought that something in the pickle juice might trigger a reflex in the mouth, which sends a signal to the nerves to stop cramping.
Bella isn't the only celebrity fond of pickle juice either. During an interview with Moxi & Sass in 2010, Selena Gomez admitted she liked her popcorn topped with a little Tabasco sauce and salt, before being dipped into pickle juice.