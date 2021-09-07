Bella Poarch drinks pickle juice straight from the jar in viral TikTok

By Jazmin Duribe

"Pickle juice is a different level of taste from all other juices."

Bella Poarch has revealed that she loves to drink pickle juice in a viral TikTok.

The world is pretty much obsessed with pickles. It's slapped in our burgers, salads and even deep-fried for a little snack. But the juice? Hm, we're not sold.

On Monday (Sep 6), the TikTok star and 'Inferno' singer shared a video of herself sipping on pickle juice straight from the jar with a banner reading, "Who loves pickle juice?" above her. She captioned the post: "Is it weird to like pickle juice?" Bella's TikTok quickly went viral and it currently has 5.2 million views.

Bella Poarch drinks pickle juice straight from the jar in viral TikTok. Picture: @bellapoarch via Instagram, @bellapoarch via TikTok

Well, Bella's fans have spoken and apparently drinking pickle juice isn't that weird at all. If you sift through some comments on it being a little odd, you'll also find many of people confessing to being pickle juice drinkers.

One user commented: "Pickle juice is a different level of taste from all other juices." Another wrote: "It's actually so surprisingly good." And a third said: "I actually like it. Loads of people say I'm weird for it."

Pickle juice actually has a host of health benefits. Athletes have been raving about pickle juice for years and evidence suggests that it could help relieve muscle cramps. A 2010 study found that drinking a small amount of pickle juice could get rid of muscle cramps within 1.5 minutes. The recovery was also 45% faster after drinking the juice than after drinking no liquid at all.

It's thought that something in the pickle juice might trigger a reflex in the mouth, which sends a signal to the nerves to stop cramping.

Bella isn't the only celebrity fond of pickle juice either. During an interview with Moxi & Sass in 2010, Selena Gomez admitted she liked her popcorn topped with a little Tabasco sauce and salt, before being dipped into pickle juice.